RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020

11 hours ago
RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Bank Assistant

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 23-December-2019

• Fee Payment Last Date – 16-January-2020

• Exam Date – 14 – 15 February 2020

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC – Rs.450 /-

SC/ST/PH – Rs.50/-

Payment will be made through Net banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/E Challan

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All India

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/December/2019)

Minimum – 20 Years

Maximum – 28 Years General / EWS

Maximum – 31 Years OBC

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

Maximum – 33 Years SC / ST
Number of posts – 926 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Bank Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – Sub Staff/Peon (Temporary/Casual basis only)

Post Name – Bank Assistant

Category Wise Vacancy Details-:

Gen – 473 Posts

EWS – 83 Posts

OBC – 192 Posts

SC – 98 Posts

ST – 80 Posts

Pay Scale – Basic Pay of Rs. 14,650/- Per Month + Allowance Rs. 36,091/-

Educational Qualification – Candidates Having Bachelor Degree / Degree from Recognized University/ College will be considered for this post.

How to Apply for RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RBI before 16/January/2020.

Mode of Selection for RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on -:

Online Examination &

Interview.

 

 

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
