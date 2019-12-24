RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Sub Staff/Peon (Temporary/Casual basis only)



Post Name – Bank Assistant

Category Wise Vacancy Details-:

Gen – 473 Posts

EWS – 83 Posts

OBC – 192 Posts

SC – 98 Posts

ST – 80 Posts

Pay Scale – Basic Pay of Rs. 14,650/- Per Month + Allowance Rs. 36,091/-

Educational Qualification – Candidates Having Bachelor Degree / Degree from Recognized University/ College will be considered for this post.

How to Apply for RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RBI before 16/January/2020.

Mode of Selection for RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on -:

Online Examination &

Interview.