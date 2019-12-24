RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Bank Assistant
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 23-December-2019
• Fee Payment Last Date – 16-January-2020
• Exam Date – 14 – 15 February 2020
|• General/ Gen/OBC – Rs.450 /-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs.50/-
Payment will be made through Net banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/E Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|All India
|(As on 01/December/2019)
Minimum – 20 Years
Maximum – 28 Years General / EWS
Maximum – 31 Years OBC
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
Maximum – 33 Years SC / ST
|Number of posts – 926 post
Vacancy Details for Bank Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Sub Staff/Peon (Temporary/Casual basis only)
Post Name – Bank Assistant
Category Wise Vacancy Details-:
Gen – 473 Posts
EWS – 83 Posts
OBC – 192 Posts
SC – 98 Posts
ST – 80 Posts
Pay Scale – Basic Pay of Rs. 14,650/- Per Month + Allowance Rs. 36,091/-
Educational Qualification – Candidates Having Bachelor Degree / Degree from Recognized University/ College will be considered for this post.
How to Apply for RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RBI before 16/January/2020.
Mode of Selection for RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on -:
Online Examination &
Interview.
