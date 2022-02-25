Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Keyboard is on sale for $120

Razer’s first keyboard to feature a 65 percent layout is also wireless. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is normally available for $179.99, but can currently be found in both Amazon And the best buy For only $119.99. This discount currently matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this keyboard.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini eliminates the function row, the number pad, and a few less common keys for a pad that takes up little space while retaining as much functionality as possible. The keyboard can be paired with devices via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless and can last up to 200 hours on a single charge. It also uses a detachable USB-C connection that allows you to quickly turn off the battery and use custom cable adjustments as well.

While it doesn’t use Razer’s optical switches, the BlackWidow V3 Mini can be equipped with your choice of Razer’s linear yellow or soft green switches.

A pair of Logitech webcams are currently for sale. Now, you can find the Logitech 4K Pro webcam at B&H Picture for $159.99, which is a decent value for a camera that typically retails for $199.99. Based on our research, it’s hard to find a 4K webcam for under $200, which definitely makes this a worthy sale.

As the name suggests, the 4K Pro webcam is capable of recording 4K footage at up to 30 frames per second – more specifically, at a resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels. It is also capable of recording in 1080p and 720p resolutions up to speeds of 60fps and 90fps respectively. This high-resolution capture capability also allows you to log into your computer using Windows Hello facial recognition. The lens has an adjustable field of view, and the camera is equipped with a pair of built-in microphones for sound capture.

Of course, if you plan to do any kind of broadcasting on a regular basis, you will be better served by a dedicated microphone. Fortunately, Best Buy offers a package that combines a Logitech C922 Pro HD webcam and a Blue Yeti USB microphone. If purchased separately, this bundle will cost you $229.99, but it is Currently reduced to $149.99 at Best Buy.

While the camera only features a maximum capture resolution of 1080p at 30fps, this is more than enough for streaming and other scenarios that require a dedicated webcam. Some of the features that make this standalone camera a better choice are the larger field of view and the auto focus function. A dedicated webcam also provides greater control over your image — in this case, via Logitech’s Capture software, which allows you to adjust brightness, contrast, and other settings.

Meanwhile, the Blue Yeti’s standalone microphone offers a drastic improvement in terms of sound quality. The powerful condenser microphone offers a variety of pickup styles and can be boom mount if you need to free up some space on your desk.



Logitech 4K Pro Webcam The Logitech 4K Pro webcam is functionally identical to the Logitech Brio. The camera is capable of capturing 4K footage at up to 30 fps, but it can also be configured to capture 1080p footage at 60 fps or 720p at 90 fps.



Blue Microphones Pro Streamer Pack This bundle contains the Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam and Blue Yeti USB Microphone. A great set for anyone planning to do some semi-regular airing.

