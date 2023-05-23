Ray Stevenson, star of ‘RRR’ and ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’, has died at the age of 58

ABC News has confirmed that Ray Stevenson, an actor who appeared in films like “Punisher: Warzone” and the Hindi movie “RRR,” has passed away.

A representative for the actor said he passed away on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday. The representative added that no further details were available at this time.

Stevenson is also known for TV roles, such as HBO’s “Roma,” Starz’s “Black Sails,” and the highly anticipated “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” which debuted in August.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, FILE Ray Stevenson takes part in the “Black Sails” panel at Starz 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., on January 8, 2016.

He began his acting career by acting in many TV series in the 1990s, including “A Woman’s Guide to Adultery” in 1993 and “The Stream of Life” in 1996. He also starred in many TV movies such as “Return from Native” in 1994 and “The Current of Life” in 1994. Theory of Flight”.

In 2004, he got the role of Dagonet in the movie “King Arthur” starring Keira Knightley and Clive Owen.

MORE: Martin Amis, Jim Brown, Jacqueline Ziman, and Other Notable People Who Died in 2023

Stevenson went on to star in several TV series and more films during the early 2000s including the TV series ‘Roma’ as Titus Polo, and the movie ‘Punisher: Warzone’ where he played Frank Castle.

In 2014, he starred in his first film, “Divergent,” as Marcus. Stevenson went on to star in the following films in the franchise: ‘The Divergent Series: Insurgent’ and ‘Allegiant’.

See also Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial: Ski accident lawyer says star is 'concerned' as her team apologizes to testify John Kopalov/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE Actor Ray Stevenson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok” on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

After Divergent, Stevenson appeared in “Thor: Ragnarok” as Volstagg, which also starred Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo and Idris Elba. He also voiced the character Gar Saxon in Star Wars: Rebels in 2016 and Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2020.

One of his most recent roles was in the Oscar-winning movie “RRR”, in which he played Scott Buxton.

He is set to appear as Baylan Skoll in the upcoming “Star Wars” miniseries “Ahsoka” later this year.