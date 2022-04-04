Rangers to pick Charlie Colperson and Matt Bush; Matt Carpenter Custom for Triple-A

Charlie Colperson And the Matt Bush Both were told that they would be on the Rangers Opening Day roster, while Matt Carpenter It is assigned to Triple-A. (Evan Grant from the Dallas Morning News He was among those who reported the information.) Rangers will need to make two identical moves to create a pair of 40-man roster positions before the April 8 opening game in Toronto.

The two veteran players are well-known in Arlington, where Colbertson played for the Rangers last season, and Bosch spent all four of his seasons in the Rangers uniform. Colperson came to Texas on another minor contract last year and made 91 appearances in 2021, hitting .243/.296/.381 in 271 board appearances and most played third base, though Colperson also got a little excited in six other places. . Rangers will once again deploy Culberson in the utility role, with Grant noting that Culberson can copy any site besides Shortstop, such as Marcus Simin Likely to move from a second base to a short position if this happens Cory Seeger He gets a day off.

Bush signed a two-year minors deal prior to the 2020 season, due to the fact that he underwent Tommy John’s surgery in July 2019. He missed both 2019 and 2020 to recover from the surgery, then missed around 2021 as well, pitching just four innings due to flexor fatigue. Texans dumped Bush from their 40-man roster after the season and chose to remain in the organization rather than become a free agent for the minor league.

It’s hard to know what to expect from Bosch after three essentially missed seasons, plus the 2018 season which was interrupted by elbow issues. However, the Rangers liked what they saw from the 36-year-old in camp, and it’s not out of the question that Bush could win some rescue chances given that Texas has nowhere nearer.

carpenter said Kennedy Landry MLB.com and other reporters that he would accept his assignment to Triple-A rather than take the withdrawal clause, as Carpenter thought he would need more time to ramp up. Because of the shutdown, Carpenter only signed a minors deal with Rangers just over two weeks ago, and “For anyone with the same situation as me, it was more appropriate to have a normal spring training to get more chances, more reps, and more hitters. So I totally understand their decision. Not enough time to get a good idea of ​​what was going on. But I wouldn’t be ashamed of a chance there [in Triple-A]. “

Three years of diminishing productivity for Carpenter led the Cardinals to reject their 2022 team option due to his services, and Carpenter took the off-season vacation. completely changed The mechanics of swing it and approach the board. With only 18 PAs during spring training, the time in Triple-A would give the Carpenter a chance to “Get on the bat and hopefully open some eyes the way I’m swinging. “