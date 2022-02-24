February 24, 2022

Random: Elden Ring who just got kicked out of Mario Odyssey tops OpenCritic's 'best game' list

Jack Kimmons February 24, 2022 2 min read
Photo: Bandai Namco

elden ring no On the Switch, that’s a shame because it’s shaping up to be one of the most popular titles of 2022 if early reviews are a must.

OpenCritic – who, like a competitor Metacriticoverall review results – just confirmed that an hour or so after the review ban expired, Elden Ring topped our “best game ever” list, overtaking Super Mario Odyssey And the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (they are the second and third, respectively).

However, it ended at MetacriticElden Ring (at the time of writing) is ranked as the thirteenth best game of all time; ocarina of time It remains in the lead, with a Metascore of 99.

Our friends at Push Square posted a file “Review in progress”but make this say:

Elden Ring feels like the ultimate FromSoftware. With an improved combat system that brings together new ideas and an open world ideal for exploration, it sets a new standard for titles like this to be pursued. While the technical glitches and underwhelming side content may be a source of disappointment, what the core experience offers is amazing. It won’t suddenly turn items turned off by previous entries into fans, but FromSoftware fans should probably consider Elden Ring as the primary gameplay. We just need more time to confirm these ideas.

Planning to pick Elden Ring over another system this week? There is nothing wrong with admitting that! Please let us know with the comment below.

