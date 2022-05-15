May 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Random: Daisy fans are worried about her being dropped by Mario Strikers

Random: Daisy fans are worried about her being dropped by Mario Strikers

Jack Kimmons May 15, 2022 3 min read
picture: Nintendo / via fandom

It’s been a big week for football video games – with Electronic Arts and the international governing body for football FIFA Declaring that they will go their separate ways. It appears that this is not the only football drama currently happening.

Next Nintendo release Mario Strikers: Battle League It looks cool and all, but concerns have been raised about Daisy’s character. If you’ve seen the list revealed so far, you might have noticed else The Princess hasn’t appeared in promotional material…at least for now, well, it’s made some of her fans freak out on social media.

Nintendo shared a tweet featuring their lineup and many of the responses wanted to know where Daisy is. They’ve been featured in the previous two entries, but it looks like Nintendo could mix things up this time around with some of the other characters.

As you can above, there are some ah … Passionate Daisy lovers out there. Of course, even if Daisy is replaced in the latest Mario Strikers game, it can still be added in a later DLC update – similar to how characters are added to Mario Golf: Super Rush.

See also  How are you still tracked online

The current lineup in Mario Strikers: Battle League includes Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Bowser, Rosalina, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, Waluigi and Boom Boom as goalkeeper. How do you feel about Daisy not teaming up in Mario Strikers: Battle League? I guess we’ll see her at some point? Leave your thoughts below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Rainbow Six Siege drops on May 14th on all platforms

May 15, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Glenn Schofield teases news of the Callisto Protocol along with a close-up of a creature

May 15, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Twilight Princess HD to switch

May 14, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

3 min read

Random: Daisy fans are worried about her being dropped by Mario Strikers

May 15, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Chile’s parliament rejects plans to nationalize parts of the mining sector | Chile

May 15, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

India will continue to buy crude oil from Russia in defiance of sanctions

May 15, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Musk says Twitter accused him of NDA violation after he tweeted the bot review process

May 15, 2022 Iris Pearce