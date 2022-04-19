Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new pictures with bridesmaids from a wedding full of fun, laughter and love

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot last week, made headlines. The power couple tied the knot on April 14 in a traditional ceremony and since then, photos from their wedding celebrations have gone viral on social media. And while we can’t get enough of the dream-like wedding, new photos from the ceremony have surfaced that are breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

In the pictures, the newlyweds are seen with their bridesmaids including Anushka Ranjan and Akancha Ranjan. In fact, one of the photos also appeared on the groom Ranbir They are posing happily with the bridesmaids as they were enjoying a drink together. Furthermore, we also get a glimpse of Ranbir After the wedding, Alia had a bash, as Alia looked stunning in her red dress while swaying with her gang. Alia’s friend, Tanya, commented on the post, “It’s happy days like these I live in. Lots of happy tears and stomach-aches, in celebration of @aliabahhat’s sweet love story.”

Take a look at new pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla learned it exclusively Alia Bhatt He will be flying to Jaisalmer soon to shoot Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Ranbir has also resumed work after his low-key wedding and will start shooting for Animal in Manali in Himachal Pradesh later this month.

