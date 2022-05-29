Ralph Rangnick will not stay at Manchester United in an advisory role

Manchester United Ralf Rangnick has announced that he will not remain at Old Trafford as a consultant despite his previous agreement with the club.

Rangnick was expected to stay at United for another two years in his new role but announced that he is gone.

United said in a statement on Sunday: “We would like to thank Ralph Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

“By mutual agreement, Ralph will now only focus on his new role as Director of Austria The national team will therefore not play an advisory role at Old Trafford.

“We would like to wish Ralph all the best in this next chapter of his career.”

Rangnick is understood to have had a long chat with new United boss Eric Ten Hag, who took charge of three years after leaving Ajax.

Ten Hag declined to be cast as Rangnick at the club during his unveiling on May 23.

When asked about Rangnick’s advisory role, the Dutchman replied: “That’s in the club.”

Rangnick was appointed manager of the Austrian national team on April 29 But he announced that he will continue to work at United as a consultant.

Speaking last month, Rangnick said: “I will take over as Austria coach at the end of the season, but I will continue as a consultant with Manchester United.

“I’m really looking forward to doing my part in helping United become a real force again.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has already set up his own crew with Mitchell van der Gag and Steve McClaren appointed as his assistants.

Rangnick won just 11 of his 29 matches for United after he took over on a temporary basis on December 2, 2021.

United finished the season with the worst points tally for their team Premier League History, ending the campaign in sixth place under the guidance of Rangnick.

They were also excluded from Champions League And the FA Cup for Atletico Madrid and Middlesbrough, respectively.

Rangnick took over after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

(Photo: Getty Images)