Defence Jobs

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020

11 hours ago
0 76 1 minute read

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Constable General Duty & Constable Driver

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 19-December-2019 (Tentative)

• Last Date – 19-January-2020 (Tentative)

• Exam Date – February / March 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ General / All Candidate Other Than Rajasthan State – Rs.400 /-

SC/ST/PH – Rs.350/-

General of below 2.5 Lakhs Per Annum – Rs.350/-

The candidates can pay the examination fee through credit card or debit card or net banking or through E Mitra Kiosk

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Rajasthan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Constable General Male –

01 January 2002 to 02 January 1997

Constable General Female – 01 January 2002 to 02 January 1992

Constable Driver Male – 01 January 2002 to 02 January 1994

Constable Driver Female – 01 January 2002 to 02 January 1989
Number of posts – 5,000 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020
Post Name – Constable General Duty & Constable Driver

Post wise Vacancy

Constable General Duty

General Area –  3050 Posts

(General- 1036 Posts, EWS- 290 Posts, OBC- 648 Posts, MBC- 140 Posts, SC- 506 Posts, ST- 430 Posts)

TSP Area –  1591 posts

(General- 1251 Posts, SC- 22 Posts, ST- 318 Posts)

Constable Driver

General Area –  347 Posts

(General- 104 Posts, EWS- 21 Posts, OBC- 65 Posts, MBC- 02 Posts, SC- 83 Posts, ST- 55 Posts)

TSP Area –  12 posts

(General- 08 Posts, ST- 04 Posts)

Pay Scale – As per Rules

Educational Qualification- 

Constable General Duty  – Candidates who have passed Class 10th High School Exam from recognized Board /School will be eligible for this recruitment.

Constable RAC/ MBC Battalion – Candidates who have passed Class 8th Exam Passed will be eligible for this recruitment.

Constable General Duty  – Candidates who have passed Class 10th High School Exam from recognized Board /School with having Valid Driving License LMV / HMV 1-Year-Old will be eligible for this recruitment.

Physical Eligibility 

Male

Height : 168 cm

Chest : 81-86  cm (05 cms expansion)

Weight : NA

Running : 05 Km in 25 Minutes

Female

Height : 152 cm

Chest : NA

Weight : 47.5 kg

Running : 05 Km in 35 Minutes

How to Apply for Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can submit online application through the “Apply Online” link from the box given below or they can apply also from the official website of Rajasthan Police.

Mode of Selection for Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020 –  Candidates will be selected on the basis of following stages:

i) Written Examination

ii) PET/PST

iii) Skill Test

For more details on Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020, check the official notification

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020

10 hours ago
Photo of RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020

RBI Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020

11 hours ago
Photo of REPCO Bank Sub Staff/Peon Recruitment 2019

REPCO Bank Sub Staff/Peon Recruitment 2019

11 hours ago
Photo of Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button