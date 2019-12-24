Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Constable General Duty & Constable Driver
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 19-December-2019 (Tentative)
• Last Date – 19-January-2020 (Tentative)
• Exam Date – February / March 2020
|• General/ General / All Candidate Other Than Rajasthan State – Rs.400 /-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs.350/-
• General of below 2.5 Lakhs Per Annum – Rs.350/-
The candidates can pay the examination fee through credit card or debit card or net banking or through E Mitra Kiosk
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Rajasthan
|Constable General Male –
01 January 2002 to 02 January 1997
Constable General Female – 01 January 2002 to 02 January 1992
Constable Driver Male – 01 January 2002 to 02 January 1994
Constable Driver Female – 01 January 2002 to 02 January 1989
|Number of posts – 5,000 post
|
Vacancy Details for Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Constable General Duty & Constable Driver
Post wise Vacancy –
Constable General Duty
General Area – 3050 Posts
(General- 1036 Posts, EWS- 290 Posts, OBC- 648 Posts, MBC- 140 Posts, SC- 506 Posts, ST- 430 Posts)
TSP Area – 1591 posts
(General- 1251 Posts, SC- 22 Posts, ST- 318 Posts)
Constable Driver
General Area – 347 Posts
(General- 104 Posts, EWS- 21 Posts, OBC- 65 Posts, MBC- 02 Posts, SC- 83 Posts, ST- 55 Posts)
TSP Area – 12 posts
(General- 08 Posts, ST- 04 Posts)
Pay Scale – As per Rules
Educational Qualification-
Constable General Duty – Candidates who have passed Class 10th High School Exam from recognized Board /School will be eligible for this recruitment.
Constable RAC/ MBC Battalion – Candidates who have passed Class 8th Exam Passed will be eligible for this recruitment.
Constable General Duty – Candidates who have passed Class 10th High School Exam from recognized Board /School with having Valid Driving License LMV / HMV 1-Year-Old will be eligible for this recruitment.
Physical Eligibility –
Male
Height : 168 cm
Chest : 81-86 cm (05 cms expansion)
Weight : NA
Running : 05 Km in 25 Minutes
Female
Height : 152 cm
Chest : NA
Weight : 47.5 kg
Running : 05 Km in 35 Minutes
How to Apply for Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can submit online application through the “Apply Online” link from the box given below or they can apply also from the official website of Rajasthan Police.
Mode of Selection for Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020 – Candidates will be selected on the basis of following stages:
i) Written Examination
ii) PET/PST
iii) Skill Test
For more details on Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020, check the official notification
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here