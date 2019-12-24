Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Constable General Duty & Constable Driver

Post wise Vacancy –

Constable General Duty

General Area – 3050 Posts

(General- 1036 Posts, EWS- 290 Posts, OBC- 648 Posts, MBC- 140 Posts, SC- 506 Posts, ST- 430 Posts)

TSP Area – 1591 posts

(General- 1251 Posts, SC- 22 Posts, ST- 318 Posts)

Constable Driver

General Area – 347 Posts

(General- 104 Posts, EWS- 21 Posts, OBC- 65 Posts, MBC- 02 Posts, SC- 83 Posts, ST- 55 Posts)

TSP Area – 12 posts

(General- 08 Posts, ST- 04 Posts)

Pay Scale – As per Rules

Educational Qualification-

Constable General Duty – Candidates who have passed Class 10th High School Exam from recognized Board /School will be eligible for this recruitment.

Constable RAC/ MBC Battalion – Candidates who have passed Class 8th Exam Passed will be eligible for this recruitment.

Constable General Duty – Candidates who have passed Class 10th High School Exam from recognized Board /School with having Valid Driving License LMV / HMV 1-Year-Old will be eligible for this recruitment.

Physical Eligibility –

Male

Height : 168 cm

Chest : 81-86 cm (05 cms expansion)

Weight : NA

Running : 05 Km in 25 Minutes

Female

Height : 152 cm

Chest : NA

Weight : 47.5 kg

Running : 05 Km in 35 Minutes

How to Apply for Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can submit online application through the “Apply Online” link from the box given below or they can apply also from the official website of Rajasthan Police.

Mode of Selection for Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020 – Candidates will be selected on the basis of following stages:

i) Written Examination

ii) PET/PST

iii) Skill Test

For more details on Rajasthan Police 5000 Constable Post Online Form 2020, check the official notification