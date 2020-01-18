Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020
(Rajasthan High Court)
Post Name – Stenographer
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 30-January-2020
• Last Date – 28-February-2020
Last Date for Application Submission – 29-February-2020
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General / OBC / MOBC – Rs. 100/-
• SC / ST / PH – Rs. 25/-
• All Category Female – 250/-
• Payment will be made through Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/E Challan
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Rajasthan
|(As on 01/January/2020)
Minimum –18 Years
Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule
|Number of post- 434 post
|
Vacancy Details for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Stenographer
Post Wise Vacancy Details -:
District Courts –
Stenographer Hindi (Grade-III) – 340 posts
Non TSP Area – 329 Posts
General – 150, OBC – 39, EWS – 24, MBC – 05, SC – 62, ST – 49
TSP Area – 11 Posts
General – 08, ST – 03
Stenographer English (Grade-III) – 54 posts
Non TSP Area – 51 Posts
General – 47, OBC – 01, EWS – 01, SC – 01, ST – 01
TSP Area – 03 Posts
General – 03
District Legal Services Authority
Stenographer Hindi – 40 posts
Pay Scale – Matrix Level 10 – Rs. 33,800/- to Rs. 1,06,700/-
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have passed their Class 10+2 Level of Examination/Equivalent from any Rajasthan Board will be eligible for this recruitment.
Or
Any Higher Examination and must possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script & of Rajasthani Dialects and must have passed.
Full Details Will Available Soon
How to Apply for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Rajasthan HC before 28/February/2020.
Requisites of Online Application-:
Photograph
Signature
Note: Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
Written Exam ,
Interview
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Link Activate on 30 January 2020
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
