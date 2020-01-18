Government Jobs

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020

4 days ago
0 328 1 minute read

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020

(Rajasthan High Court)

Post Name – Stenographer

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 30-January-2020

• Last Date – 28-February-2020

Last Date for Application Submission – 29-February-2020

Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 • General / OBC / MOBC – Rs. 100/-

SC / ST / PH – Rs. 25/-

All Category Female – 250/-

Payment will be made through Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/E Challan

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Rajasthan

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2020)

Minimum –18 Years

Maximum – 40 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule
Number of post- 434 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – Stenographer

Post Wise Vacancy Details -:

District Courts – 

Stenographer Hindi (Grade-III) – 340 posts

Non TSP Area – 329 Posts

General – 150, OBC – 39, EWS – 24, MBC – 05, SC – 62, ST – 49

TSP Area – 11 Posts

General – 08, ST – 03

Stenographer English (Grade-III) – 54 posts

Non TSP Area – 51 Posts

General – 47, OBC – 01, EWS – 01, SC – 01, ST – 01

TSP Area – 03 Posts

General – 03

District Legal Services Authority

Stenographer Hindi – 40 posts

Pay Scale – Matrix Level 10 – Rs. 33,800/- to Rs. 1,06,700/-

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have passed their Class 10+2  Level of Examination/Equivalent from any Rajasthan Board will be eligible for this recruitment.

Or

Any Higher Examination and must possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script & of Rajasthani Dialects and must have passed.

Full Details Will Available Soon 

How to Apply for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Rajasthan HC before 28/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application-:

Photograph

Signature

Note: Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Written Exam ,

Interview

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate on 30 January 2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of UPNHM Various Post Online Form 2020

UPNHM Various Post Online Form 2020

6 hours ago
Photo of Rajasthan Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Recruitment 2020

Rajasthan Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Recruitment 2020

6 hours ago
Photo of Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form Reopen

Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form Reopen

7 hours ago
Photo of RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment 2020

RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment 2020

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button