Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020

Post Wise Vacancy Details -:

District Courts –

Stenographer Hindi (Grade-III) – 340 posts

Non TSP Area – 329 Posts

General – 150, OBC – 39, EWS – 24, MBC – 05, SC – 62, ST – 49

TSP Area – 11 Posts

General – 08, ST – 03

Stenographer English (Grade-III) – 54 posts

Non TSP Area – 51 Posts

General – 47, OBC – 01, EWS – 01, SC – 01, ST – 01

TSP Area – 03 Posts

General – 03

District Legal Services Authority

Stenographer Hindi – 40 posts

Pay Scale – Matrix Level 10 – Rs. 33,800/- to Rs. 1,06,700/-

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have passed their Class 10+2 Level of Examination/Equivalent from any Rajasthan Board will be eligible for this recruitment.

Or

Any Higher Examination and must possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script & of Rajasthani Dialects and must have passed.

Full Details Will Available Soon

How to Apply for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Rajasthan HC before 28/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application-:

Photograph

Signature

Note: Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Written Exam ,

Interview