Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form Reopen

7 hours ago
Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form

(Rajasthan Public Service Commission)

Post Name – Forest Range Officer

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 04-February-2020

• Last Date – 23-February-2020

Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 • General / Other State – Rs. 350/-

OBC / BC – Rs. 250/-

SC / ST – Rs. 150/-

Correction Charge – Rs. 300/-

The application fee can be submitted through online mode by using credit card or debit card or net banking or through challan or through E Mitra Kiosk

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Rajasthan

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2019)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 40 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules

 
Number of post- 169 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details for RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018
Post Name –  Assistant Forest Conservator, Forest Range Officer Grade I

Post wise Vacancy-

Assistant Forest Conservator (Total Posts – 99)

General – 46

SC – 20

ST – 15

OBC -18

Forest Range Officer Grade I (Total Posts – 70)

General – 37

SC – 11

ST – 08

OBC – 14

Pay Scale- As per Pay Matrix Level 11

Educational Qualification- Degree of Graduation in any of the following subjects:

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science/Application, Environmental Science, Horticulture, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology

 Or

Bachelor Degree in Agriculture /Forestry/Engineering

Physical Criteria:

Height – Male: 163 cm, Female: 150 cm

Chest-  Male: 84-89 cm, Female: 79-84 cm

How to Apply for RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018 – Interested candidates may apply online through the official website of RPSC or may click on Apply Online link as given below in order to submit the application form.

The candidate must apply online before 16-May-2018

Mode of Selection for RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer  Recruitment 2018- Written Examination

For more details of RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer  Recruitment 2018 , check the official notification

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate On 4 February 2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

