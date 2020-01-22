Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form Reopen

Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form
(Rajasthan Public Service Commission)
Post Name – Forest Range Officer
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 04-February-2020
• Last Date – 23-February-2020
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General / Other State – Rs. 350/-
• OBC / BC – Rs. 250/-
• SC / ST – Rs. 150/-
• Correction Charge – Rs. 300/-
• The application fee can be submitted through online mode by using credit card or debit card or net banking or through challan or through E Mitra Kiosk
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Rajasthan
|(As on 01/January/2019)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules
|Number of post- 169 Post
|
Vacancy Details for RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018
|Post Name – Assistant Forest Conservator, Forest Range Officer Grade I
Post wise Vacancy-
Assistant Forest Conservator (Total Posts – 99)
General – 46
SC – 20
ST – 15
OBC -18
Forest Range Officer Grade I (Total Posts – 70)
General – 37
SC – 11
ST – 08
OBC – 14
Pay Scale- As per Pay Matrix Level 11
Educational Qualification- Degree of Graduation in any of the following subjects:
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science/Application, Environmental Science, Horticulture, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology
Or
Bachelor Degree in Agriculture /Forestry/Engineering
Physical Criteria:
Height – Male: 163 cm, Female: 150 cm
Chest- Male: 84-89 cm, Female: 79-84 cm
How to Apply for RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018 – Interested candidates may apply online through the official website of RPSC or may click on Apply Online link as given below in order to submit the application form.
The candidate must apply online before 16-May-2018
Mode of Selection for RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018- Written Examination
For more details of RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018 , check the official notification
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Link Activate On 4 February 2020
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
