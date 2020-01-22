Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form Reopen

Post wise Vacancy-

Assistant Forest Conservator (Total Posts – 99)

General – 46

SC – 20

ST – 15

OBC -18

Forest Range Officer Grade I (Total Posts – 70)

General – 37

SC – 11

ST – 08

OBC – 14

Pay Scale- As per Pay Matrix Level 11

Educational Qualification- Degree of Graduation in any of the following subjects:

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science/Application, Environmental Science, Horticulture, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology

Or

Bachelor Degree in Agriculture /Forestry/Engineering

Physical Criteria:

Height – Male: 163 cm, Female: 150 cm

Chest- Male: 84-89 cm, Female: 79-84 cm

How to Apply for RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018 – Interested candidates may apply online through the official website of RPSC or may click on Apply Online link as given below in order to submit the application form.

The candidate must apply online before 16-May-2018

Mode of Selection for RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018- Written Examination

For more details of RPSC AFC, Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2018 , check the official notification