Rajasthan Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Recruitment 2020
(Rajasthan Public Service Commission)
Post Name – Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 22-January-2020
• Last Date – 10-February-2020
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General / EWS – Rs. 350/-
Applicants hailing from Rajasthan-:
• BC(CL) / EBC – Rs. 350/-
• BC(NCL) / EBC – Rs. 250/-
• SC/ST – Rs.150/-
• PH – Rs. 150/-
• Form Correction Fee – Rs. 300/-
• EWS( those yearly financial income is less than 2.5 Lakh) – Rs. 150/-
• Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Rajasthan
|(As on 01/January/2021)
Maximum – 37 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules
|Number of post- 269 Post
Vacancy Details for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator
Post Wise Vacancy Distribution-:
Assistant Professor – 176 Posts
Senior Demonstrator – 93 Posts
Pay Scale – As per rules
Educational Qualification-
Assistant Professor (Broad Speciaity / Super Speciaity) – Candidates having M.D. / M.S. with recognized postgraduate qualification in the relevant discipline with essential teaching experience of relevant subject will be eligible for this post.
Senior Demonstrator – Candidates having MBBS / M.Sc. / B.D.S Degree in relevant discipline will be eligible for this post.
NOTE – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for detailed Examination Syllabus & other related requirements before applying.
How to Apply for RPSC Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RPSC before 10/February/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Other relevant documents as per requirement
Mode of Selection for RPSC Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
Written Examination (MCQ Based Examination)
Academic Marks
Interview
Document Verification
