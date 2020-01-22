Rajasthan Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Recruitment 2020

Post Wise Vacancy Distribution-:

Assistant Professor – 176 Posts

Senior Demonstrator – 93 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

Educational Qualification-

Assistant Professor (Broad Speciaity / Super Speciaity) – Candidates having M.D. / M.S. with recognized postgraduate qualification in the relevant discipline with essential teaching experience of relevant subject will be eligible for this post.

Senior Demonstrator – Candidates having MBBS / M.Sc. / B.D.S Degree in relevant discipline will be eligible for this post.

NOTE – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for detailed Examination Syllabus & other related requirements before applying.

How to Apply for RPSC Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RPSC before 10/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Other relevant documents as per requirement

Mode of Selection for RPSC Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Written Examination (MCQ Based Examination)

Academic Marks

Interview

Document Verification