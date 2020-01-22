Government Jobs

Rajasthan Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Recruitment 2020

6 hours ago
Post Name – Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator

(Rajasthan Public Service Commission)

Post Name – Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 22-January-2020

• Last Date – 10-February-2020

Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General / EWS – Rs. 350/-

Applicants hailing from Rajasthan-:

BC(CL) / EBC – Rs. 350/-

BC(NCL) / EBC – Rs. 250/-

SC/ST – Rs.150/-

PH – Rs. 150/-

Form Correction Fee – Rs. 300/-

EWS( those yearly financial income is less than 2.5 Lakh) – Rs. 150/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Rajasthan

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2021)

Maximum – 37 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules

 
Number of post- 269 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name  – Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator

Post Wise Vacancy Distribution-:

Assistant Professor – 176 Posts

Senior Demonstrator – 93 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

Educational Qualification-

Assistant Professor (Broad Speciaity / Super Speciaity) – Candidates having M.D. / M.S. with recognized postgraduate qualification in the relevant discipline with essential  teaching experience of relevant subject will be eligible for this post.

Senior Demonstrator – Candidates having MBBS / M.Sc. / B.D.S Degree in relevant discipline will be eligible for this post.

NOTE – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for detailed Examination Syllabus & other related requirements before applying.

How to Apply for RPSC Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RPSC before 10/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Other relevant documents as per requirement

Mode of Selection for RPSC Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Written Examination (MCQ Based Examination)

Academic Marks

Interview

Document Verification

 

 

