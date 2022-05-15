Rainbow Six Siege drops on May 14th on all platforms

sound rainbow six sig The down reports appeared on May 14 (May 15 for those in Asia), and it affects all platforms (PC, PlayStation, Xbox). Reports have surfaced from the community across different platforms and we are here to help regarding server status and what about it.

Rainbow Six Siege Down status and updates for May 14 (May 15 for those in Asia):

Update: Ubisoft has finally acknowledged the outage! This is the announcement via Ubisoft Forums:

Welcome everyone. We are aware of an issue that is currently affecting connectivity and are working to resolve it. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Please be sure to check this thread for future updates. Thanks.

The official Rainbow Six Siege server status page now shows “unplanned outages” on all platforms too!

We will update this article as more news develops.

Here are some reports from the community:

Unfortunately, the official Rainbow Six Siege Twitter Account and responsible Ubisoft Support Account You haven’t acknowledged a server outage yet. The only official confirmation we’ve got so far is from an Xbox support account that made the following announcement:

We are aware that some users may experience issues playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Please follow here and on the status page for updates. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj – Xbox Support (XboxSupport) May 15 2022

The official Rainbow Six Siege server status page has a “no problem” flag for now too, but we’re looking to see if things change. As before, if you can log in, share which platform you’re on and where you’re playing from.