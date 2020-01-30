Railway ER Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Apprentice
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 14-February-2020
• Last Date – 13-March-2020
• Merit List – will be notified soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.100/-
• SC/ST/PH – Exempted
• All Category Female Applicants – Exempted
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Kolkata
|(As on 13/March/2020)
Minimum – 15 Years
Maximum – 24 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
|Number of posts – 2792 post
Vacancy Details for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Apprentice
Division Wise Post Details –
Howrah Division – 659 Posts
Sealdah Division – 526 Posts
Malda Division – 101 Posts
Asansol Division – 412 Posts
Kanchrapara Workshop – 206 Posts
Liluah Workshop – 204 Posts
Jamalpur Workshop – 684 Posts
Pay Scale– As per Eastern Railway Rules
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed their 10th/SSC level Examination with 50% marks in aggregate along with having ITI Certification in Respective trade from NCVT approved institute will be eligible for this post.
How to Apply For Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Eastern Railway before 13/March/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
SSC(Class 10th) /Equivalent Mark Sheet
Age Proof
Consolidated Mark Sheet for All Semesters of the relevant trade
NCVT/SCVT issued Certificate
Caste Certificate(where applicable)
PwD Certificate(Where applicable)
Discharge Certificate/Serving Certificate( For Ex-Serviceman)
Mode of Selection for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on – Merit List
|Important Links
Apply
Link Activate On 14-February-2020
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here