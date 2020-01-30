Railway Jobs

Railway ER Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Apprentice

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 14-February-2020

• Last Date – 13-March-2020

• Merit  List – will be notified soon

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.100/-

SC/ST/PH – Exempted

All Category Female Applicants – Exempted

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Kolkata

 

 

 

 

 (As on 13/March/2020)

Minimum – 15 Years

Maximum – 24 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

 
Number of posts – 2792 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – Apprentice

Division Wise Post Details – 

Howrah Division – 659 Posts

Sealdah Division – 526 Posts

Malda Division – 101 Posts

Asansol Division – 412 Posts

Kanchrapara Workshop – 206 Posts

Liluah Workshop – 204 Posts

Jamalpur Workshop – 684 Posts

Pay Scale– As per Eastern Railway Rules

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed their 10th/SSC level Examination with 50% marks in aggregate along with having ITI Certification in Respective trade from NCVT approved institute will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply For Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Eastern Railway before 13/March/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

SSC(Class 10th) /Equivalent Mark Sheet

Age Proof

Consolidated Mark Sheet for All Semesters of the relevant trade

NCVT/SCVT issued Certificate

Caste Certificate(where applicable)

PwD Certificate(Where applicable)

Discharge Certificate/Serving Certificate( For Ex-Serviceman)

Mode of Selection for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020  Selection will be based on – Merit List

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate On 14-February-2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
