Railway Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2020
(Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala)
Post Name – Apprentice
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 08-January-2020
• Last Date – 06-February-2020
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General/OBC– Rs.100/-
• SC/ST/PH/Female – No Fee
The fee can be pauid through Demand Draft / Indian Postal Order drawn in favour of FA& CAO /RCF/Kapurthala
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Kapurthala
|(As on 08/January/2019)
Minimum- 15 Years
Maximum- 24 Years
Age Relaxation– As per Rules
SC/ST-05 Years
OBC-03 Years
|Number of posts – 400 post
|
Vacancy Details for Railway Coach Factory Kapurthala Trade Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – Trade Apprentice
Trade & Category Wise Details-:
Fitter – 100 Posts
(Gen 51, OBC 27, SC 15, ST 07
Welder – 100 Posts
(Gen 51, OBC 27, SC 15, ST 07
Machinist – 40 Posts
(Gen 20 ,OBC 11, SC 06, ST 03)
Painter – 20 Posts
(Gen 10, OBC 05, SC 03, ST 02)
Carpenter – 40 Posts
(Gen 20, OBC 11, SC 06, ST 03)
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) – 10 Posts
(Gen 05, OBC 03, SC 01, ST 01)
Electrician – 56 Posts
(Gen 15, OBC 08, SC 05, ST 02)
Electronic Mechanic – 14 Posts
(Gen 07, OBC 04, SC 02, ST 01)
AC & Ref. Mechanic – 20 Posts
(Gen 10, OBC 05, SC 03 , ST 02)
Pay Scale – As per Apprenticeship Act ,1961
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination with minimum 50% marks & along with having ITI Certification in relevant stream will be eligible for this recruitment.
How to Apply for Railway Coach Factory Kapurthala Trade Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Railway Coach Factory ,Kapurthala before 06/February/2020
Requites of Online Application Form-:
Scanned Photograph
Scanned Signature
*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection for CCL Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on Merit List
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: