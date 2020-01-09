Railway Jobs

Railway Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Railway Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2020

(Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala)

Post Name – Apprentice

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 08-January-2020

• Last Date – 06-February-2020

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/OBC– Rs.100/-

SC/ST/PH/Female – No Fee

The fee can be pauid through Demand Draft / Indian Postal Order drawn in favour of FA& CAO /RCF/Kapurthala

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Kapurthala

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 08/January/2019)

Minimum- 15 Years

Maximum- 24 Years

Age Relaxation– As per Rules

SC/ST-05 Years

OBC-03 Years

 

 
Number of posts – 400 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Railway Coach Factory Kapurthala Trade Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – Air Force X, Y Group Recruitment Online Form 2020

Post Name  Trade Apprentice

Trade & Category Wise Details-:

Fitter – 100 Posts

(Gen 51, OBC 27, SC 15, ST 07

Welder – 100 Posts

(Gen 51, OBC 27, SC 15, ST 07

Machinist – 40 Posts

(Gen 20 ,OBC 11, SC 06, ST 03)

Painter – 20 Posts

(Gen 10, OBC 05, SC 03, ST 02)

Carpenter – 40 Posts

(Gen 20, OBC 11, SC 06, ST 03)

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) – 10 Posts

(Gen 05, OBC 03, SC 01, ST 01)

Electrician – 56 Posts

(Gen 15, OBC 08, SC 05, ST 02)

Electronic Mechanic – 14 Posts

(Gen 07, OBC 04, SC 02, ST 01)

AC & Ref. Mechanic – 20 Posts

(Gen 10, OBC 05, SC 03 , ST 02)

Pay Scale – As per Apprenticeship Act ,1961

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination with minimum 50% marks & along with having ITI Certification in relevant stream will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for Railway Coach Factory Kapurthala Trade Recruitment Online Form  2020 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the  Railway  Coach Factory ,Kapurthala before 06/February/2020

Requites of Online Application Form-:

Scanned Photograph

Scanned Signature

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for CCL Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on Merit List

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

Show More

