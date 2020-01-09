Railway Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Air Force X, Y Group Recruitment Online Form 2020

Post Name – Trade Apprentice

Trade & Category Wise Details-:

Fitter – 100 Posts

(Gen 51, OBC 27, SC 15, ST 07

Welder – 100 Posts

(Gen 51, OBC 27, SC 15, ST 07

Machinist – 40 Posts

(Gen 20 ,OBC 11, SC 06, ST 03)

Painter – 20 Posts

(Gen 10, OBC 05, SC 03, ST 02)

Carpenter – 40 Posts

(Gen 20, OBC 11, SC 06, ST 03)

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) – 10 Posts

(Gen 05, OBC 03, SC 01, ST 01)

Electrician – 56 Posts

(Gen 15, OBC 08, SC 05, ST 02)

Electronic Mechanic – 14 Posts

(Gen 07, OBC 04, SC 02, ST 01)

AC & Ref. Mechanic – 20 Posts

(Gen 10, OBC 05, SC 03 , ST 02)

Pay Scale – As per Apprenticeship Act ,1961

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination with minimum 50% marks & along with having ITI Certification in relevant stream will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for Railway Coach Factory Kapurthala Trade Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Railway Coach Factory ,Kapurthala before 06/February/2020

Requites of Online Application Form-:

Scanned Photograph

Scanned Signature

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for CCL Apprentice Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on Merit List