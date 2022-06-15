June 15, 2022

Rahul Sahu | India tries to rescue deaf and dumb boy trapped in well for four days | Chhattisgarh | The world

Indian rescue teams on Tuesday fought to save 10-year-old deaf and dumb boy Rahul Sahu from being trapped in a well for four days.

Rahul Sahu He fell into a very narrow 24 meter deep abyss on Friday while playing in the backyard of his house in central Chhattisgarh. India.

See: Controversial case of a child with a brain injury who is “disconnected” against the wishes of the parents

Rescue workers try to dig a tunnel next to the well with bulldozers and cranesAnd with the assistance of military personnel and members of the Disaster Rescue Organization.

Janjgir district police chief Vijay Agarwal told AFP by phone that the boy had “responded well” to the rescue team who were monitoring his health and movements with a camera.

“The challenge is even greater because the child cannot speak or hear.”He pointed out.

The oxygen tube provides fresh air to the babyBut a government spokesman said there had been a delay in digging the tunnel because of the very hard rocks.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupathi Bagel said on Twitter that the boy would come out of the well alive. A banana can be sent to him.

Wells in Indian agricultural villages are frequent sites of fatal accidents involving young children.

In 2019, in the northern state of Punjab, a two-year-old boy died in a well after four days of unsuccessful attempts to save him.

That same year, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was rescued after staying in a well for two days in the neighboring state of Haryana.

