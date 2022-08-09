R. Dominicana presents a part of its culture in Indian film

This content was published on 08 Aug 2022 – 14:15

New Delhi, August 8 (EFE).- The Embassy of the Dominican Republic in India kicked off a film marathon in New Delhi on Monday with the screening of a series of well-known films that reflect part of its wider culture through the seventh art. .

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in India David Puig told Efe that the festival aims to present some of the most recognized film productions of the Dominican industry in India, one of the largest film industries in the world.

The four films that make up the festival’s poster are “a cinema honestly anchored in Dominican reality, presenting conflicts in developing countries,” he noted.

The ambassador defined the current situation of the Dominican film industry as “young and dynamic”, which has been able to increase the quantity and quality of its films in a few years, and which has already begun to gain recognition and is shown at international film festivals. .

He pointed out that Dominican cinema is not well known abroad, but it has many similarities with the movements of better known Latin American cinemas such as Colombia, Argentina, Chile or Mexico.

Puig said the films chosen for the model “deal with the country’s social and historical issues, raising difficult questions of truth” that will be resolved and questioned as the plot progresses.

The drama “Cocote” (2017) leads this model of Dominican cinema, where enthusiasts put themselves in the shoes of an evangelical planter who, after the death of his father, must participate in a series of religious rituals that clash with his beliefs.

The film represented the country in the foreign film category at the 2019 edition of the Oscars and Goya Awards. In the Dominican Republic, the word ‘cocote’ defines the neck of a person or an animal or the belief that something will happen.

It will be followed by the historical drama “Liborio” (2021) on Thursday; The documentary “Caribbean Fantasy” (2016) will open on August 29 and the thriller “Candela” (2020) on September 1. EFE

