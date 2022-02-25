Quentin Tarantino In Direct Talks To Resurrect Forex “Justified”

Quentin Tarantino Early talks are underway to lead one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy OlyphantAnd the diverse Made sure on.

Revival was ‘justified’ I ordered in January, with Oliphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Leonard created the character Givens, who has appeared in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole”, on which “Justified” is based.

Tarantino and Oliphant worked together on the director’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which Oliphant played James Stacy. Tarantino is also a known fan of Leonard’s work, having adapted his novel “Rum Punch” into his 1997 film “Jackie Brown” and selecting a few author titles.

According to the show’s motto, “Justification: the primitive cityWith Givens eight years after leaving Kentucky. Now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balances his life as a US Marshal and a part-time father to a 14-year-old. His hair is grayish, his hat is dirtier, and the path in front of him is suddenly much shorter than the path behind him.”

Dave Andron and Michael Denner will serve as writers, presenters, and executive producers on the show, with dinner picks to direct the duties. Oliphant is also an executive producer, along with “Justified” creator Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano, and Elmore and Provenzano have also written for the show. Walter Mosley is a consulting producer, while VJ Boyd, Isa Davis and Ingrid Escagida are writers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report the news.

Michael Schneider contributed to this report.