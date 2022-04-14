April 14, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Quench your thirst with the Nintendo Switch Sports Pre-Purchase Offer (USA)

Jack Kimmons April 14, 2022 2 min read

Nintendo Switch Sports It arrives at the end of this month, and if you haven’t picked the right pre-order deal for you, we’ve got another deal you might want to consider.

If you’re based in the US and pre-order the game from Walmart, you’ll get a water bottle with the Nintendo Switch Sports logo. It would be perfect for sips between matches.

This bundle deal will set you back $49.99 and also comes with a copy of the game and a Leg Strap addon that lets you kick the ball in Soccer (a free update coming in the future).

If you are in Canada and pre-order a Nintendo Switch Sports from Walmart, you will receive a file Free themed carry bag. This offer will also come with a copy of the game and the Leg Strap accessory, and will set you back $64.96 locally.

For more Nintendo Switch pre-order deals elsewhere, be sure to check out our guide below. Nintendo will offer a similar water bottle deal in the UK.

Will you pre-order the Nintendo Switch Sports? Leave a comment below.

