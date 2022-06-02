Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Any royal fan knows the importance of dressing for the occasion, and those who gathered along the Mall certainly didn’t disappoint on Thursday.

Whether it’s getting creative with Union Jack or being inspired by the Queen’s forces, CNN has met some of those who’ve brought their own royal fashion game.

Grace Gotthard, from Surrey, southern England, said she made her own dress for the festivities.

Grace Gotthard, pictured near the Mall, central London, on June 2, made a floor-length Union Jack dress. (Hafsa Khalil/CNN)

“I came for the Queen because she hasn’t been seen much lately,” said the 60-year-old.

“I made this dress. I made my dress for Kate’s wedding and Meghan’s wedding so I had to do the same today.”

Moira Smith, 81, of the Lake District in Cumbria, and Sally Conway, 57, who lives in London, said they also attended golden and diamond jubilee ceremonies, as well as royal weddings.

Equipped with several Union Jack flags, the couple said they enjoy making friends with new people who enjoy the festivities. Conway added that it’s her birthday today – all the more reason to celebrate.

Photo by Moira Smith and Sally Conway near the mall in full Union Jack costume on June 2. (Hafsa Khalil/CNN)

Meanwhile, 6-year-old Edward Lyon was dressed as a member of the Queen’s Troop, Family Division.

He and his mother, Lucy Lyon, 33, traveled from Lincolnshire, in the East Midlands, for their first royal celebration.

Edward, who wants to be a soldier when he grows up, said, “I had so much fun. My favorite part was seeing the soldiers.”