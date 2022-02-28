March 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Queen Elizabeth latest news - Her Majesty the Queen has postponed another event where Prince Andrew "broken" after settling

Queen Elizabeth latest news – Her Majesty the Queen has postponed another event where Prince Andrew “broken” after settling

Cassandra Kelley February 28, 2022 1 min read

Inside Kate & William’s Platinum Jubilee Outdoor Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be heading to Jamaica as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are scheduled to travel to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on March 19 for an eight-day tour.

Kensington Palace said William and Kate will visit Historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community in Belize, as well as explore the country’s biodiversity.

In Jamaica, they will team up with the Jamaican Defense Forces and celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley and other pioneering Jamaican musicians alongside potential future stars.

In the Bahamas, Cambridge will visit a number of islands and experience the world-famous Junkanoo Parade.

The palace said the couple asked to meet as many local residents as possible.

They will also address district responses to Covid-19 and the impact of the pandemic on districts.

A statement added that Kate and William will also touch on topics “close to their hearts” – including their work with the Earthshot Award, mental health and the importance of early childhood for lifelong outcomes.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman added: “Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit, which will be their first joint official tour abroad since the onset of Covid-19 in 2020.”

See also  Steven Spielberg to direct the movie based on the character 'Bullitt' - Deadline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Watches Ahead of Their Scheduled Premiere – Deadline

March 2, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Big teams, acts still set to perform in Russia amid conflict in Ukraine

March 1, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Disney and Warner Brothers temporarily stop theatrical performances in Russia

March 1, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

The walls are getting closer to the Russian propaganda machine

March 2, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

‘Nightingale of India’ singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92

March 2, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

$10 toothpaste? US household goods makers face setback in price hikes

March 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Watches Ahead of Their Scheduled Premiere – Deadline

March 2, 2022 Cassandra Kelley