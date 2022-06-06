Queen Elizabeth appears again at the Jubilee Celebration

Placeholder while loading article actions

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II said she felt “humbled” afterwards On Sunday, fans cheered a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, wrapping up celebrations on the last day of her jubilee. On a day when the British celebrated the Queen with a festival and picnics, the Queen appeared unscheduled on the balcony in a bright green dress and hat. She smiled and waved to the crowd below as she stepped out alongside Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis. It was, in one frame, a shot of the Windsor dynasty.

The Royal Marines played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” as the crowd sang as the Queen looked on at the wide crowd, stretching as far as the eye could see.

As the long jubilee week drew to a close, the Queen sent a letter of thanks.

In a statement from the palace, signed by Elizabeth R, the Queen said: “When it comes to how to celebrate 70 years of being your queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I was humbled and deeply moved that so many people took to the streets to celebrate Beauble. Platinum.

“Although I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with all of you; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, with the support of my family.”

The Queen has been the net star for the past four days, whether she appeared in person or Almost in action. But Charles and William, the next two kings, also played prominent roles – a sign of the constant transfer of power. See also The latest news of the war between Russia and Ukraine: live updates

The Queen’s appearance on Sunday was not scheduled. The Queen was last seen in public on Thursday, the first day of festivities during the record-breaking Platinum Jubilee. After that appearance, also on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the palace issued a statement saying that the Queen was withdrawing from some events after feeling “some discomfort”. It returned to Windsor Castle, which is now its main base.

But the eagle-eyed royal fans at Buckingham Palace in London on the final day of the four-day celebration noticed that the standard royal flag, flown only when the king is at his residence, was hoisted over Buckingham Palace in the afternoon.

Crowds gathered in the palace and nearby streets on Sunday for the Jubilee Festival, a carnival that winded through the adjacent streets and included the Gold State Coach, an elaborate carriage drawn by eight horses. An image of the Queen from her coronation was projected onto the windows, making her appear to be sitting inside the carriage.

Meanwhile, millions took part in street parties and a “big jubilee lunch” over the weekend, some of which ended early due to British weather. Street parties, a tradition that began after World War I, are an integral part of major royal events.

Buckingham Palace said more than 85,000 people had signed up to host Big Jubilee Launches, as Charles and Camilla laid down a feed bag at Oval cricket ground in London. Some of these outings said they admired the royals and that this was a moment to reflect on their popular queen, her long service, and the real sense that this is a nation that celebrates on an unparalleled scale. repeatedly. Others said they weren’t really upset with the monarchy, but welcomed an excuse to party with champagne and buns after the pandemic years. The majority of Britons still approve of the monarchy, but its popularity has waned in the past decade, especially among the young. See also France appoints first female prime minister in 30 years

A street party in southwest London had a face painting, guitar playing and street bread on the menu. At one time a local firetruck appeared and young firefighters helped throw water on other children, to the delight of everyone. The firefighters left when they got a call from the fire department but later came back for a cake.

Looking at the scene, Kwame Gyamvi, 43, a mechanical design engineer, said street parties, which are not so frequent, “are required to bring people together. He said, referring to a prison Corona Virus pandemic.

Millions across the UK attended street parties on June 5 to mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Street parties are often held during major royal events. (Video: Carla Adam, Ally Karen/The Washington Post)

In Colchester, a city in southeast England founded by the Romans, there was a lot of partying – partly because it was one of the oldest “cities” in England, and was given “city” status for jubilee celebrations (which means more money for city coffers) .

Lynn Gildia, a retired teacher who organized one of the big lunches, smiled with quiet satisfaction when neighbors brought plates of poppy cake, Victoria sponge, and Chelsea cake, along with cans of beer, bubble bottles, and appropriate tea pots.

And the food kept coming – until the tables groaned.

Gildia thought the big lunch was just another gift from the king – an opportunity for people to rejoice – and talk about property values ​​and commute times.