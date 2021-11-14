Quad: US strengthens alliance with Japan, India and Australia to stop China in the Indo-Pacific region | International

President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York on Tuesday. Ivan Vuci (AB)

Although the forum has been formed by the United States, India, Japan and Australia since 2007, few in the field of international relations know or remember the existence of the Quartet Security Dialogue or Quad. Crystallize the trigger cooperation systems formed as a result of the 2004 tsunami. After years of suspense, following Donald Trump’s attempt to revive it in 2017, One week ago, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a tripartite security agreement, Called Access -Demo for Chinese expansion in the Indo-Pacific region – Quad has been brought out of oblivion.

More info

In March it held a virtual meeting, but this Friday Quad established itself as a heavy regional base, with President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Ministers attending a face-to-face summit at the White House. Narendra Modi; Japan, Suka Yoshihide and Australia, Scott Morrison. Along with Biden, Biden met at the UN General Assembly event in New York this Monday; He did so at the White House this Friday with others, especially highlighting the bilateral relationship he had with Modi, both of whom came face to face. In Afghanistan, Pakistan, a key ally of the Taliban, highlighted the situation, which Modi described as “historic”, as unfavorable to India. China’s interested movements in Central Asian countries, Great beneficiary of regime change in Kabul To promote its infrastructure and reconstruction projects.

In this regard, the statement issued after the summit highlights the “close coordination” of its members in addressing diplomatic, economic and human rights policies in Central Asia. “We reaffirm that Afghanistan should not be used to intimidate or attack other countries or to conduct or train terrorists; attacks should not be planned or funded,” the text explains.

Although the White House insists on describing the Quad group as an informal group and equating it with other regional initiatives such as ASEAN, which is part of China. Nuclear submarine crisis This underscores the strategic importance of the initiative. No one specifically mentions China – not even the deal Access Or the Quad – but the Beijing regime gets the most news. “An open and independent, inclusive Indo-Pacific” is Quad’s priority, almost its existential goal, and the four leaders reiterated this Friday that it is not in vain to say that their aim is to control China’s unwanted incursions. Its water. All four aim to promote an order rooted in “international law” “not intimidated by coercion” – another intervention for China, but also for North Korea – “Indo-Pacific and beyond” for security and prosperity. Final report.

The three countries invited by Pitan are China’s enemies on various levels, from the military threat it represents to Japan, to Australia’s last – minute diplomatic alignment, to other Asian powers, to traditional distrust of Beijing. According to the final report of the meeting, which was approached by the Japanese agency Kyoto News, participants “plan to warn against any attempt to change. Current status On [aguas de] South China Sea and East China Sea”.

Join EL PAÍS now to follow all the news and read without limits Subscribe here

The final report highlights the desirable nuclear disarmament of the Korean Peninsula. The end of the violence in Burma, as well as the release of political prisoners and the group’s readiness to “face the challenges of the rule of law” is a reference to areas where China is doubling its regional claims. Chinese patrol tests In the waters of the Senkaku Islands controlled by Japan – The Theoyou Islands, named after Beijing, are seeking sovereignty over them – have multiplied this year. There is also concern about a possible increase in the Taiwan Strait.

According to senior White House officials, the official and firm goal of the Quad conference – the “informal meeting of key democracies in the Indo-Pacific” – is to enhance cooperation on a wide range of issues, including 5G deployment. Network – Others The spy is clear With Beijing-, Scholarships at prestigious universities in the United States, fisheries issues, the provision of semiconductors, the fight against climate change or a joint contribution to global health. In March, all four members of the Quad announced a goal of donating 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2022, while strengthening India’s productivity. Biden stressed that the four-way collaboration on the epidemic was “on the right track.”

There are several working groups in the field of cyber security. “This is not a regional security body,” a senior White House official told reporters on Thursday. However, he acknowledged that the Biden administration “understands that the challenges of the 21st century are largely in the Indo – Pacific region, and we are redoubled our efforts to counter the threat.”

Since the Trump administration, he has been as militant against China as Pitton Although the two approach the conflict differently, The Quad Forum was re-launched, the group held several high-level meetings and conducted more important joint military exercises in the Bay of Bengal in the northwestern Indian Ocean, such as the year 2020. According to Washington, the situation in which global power will be resolved in the 21st century.

Follow all international information Facebook And Twitter, o en Our weekly newsletter.