QB Jalen Hurts enjoys an ‘opportunity’ to lead the cutting edge Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia – Quarterback Galen Hurts Still on the Eagles’ starting line-up after a season filled with speculation surrounding his position, the Eagles appeared confident in his standing as he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“That’s understandable. It’s my chance, it’s my team,” he said when asked about general support from general manager Howie Rosman and coach Nick Sirani in recent weeks. “It’s my team, so we’re ready to go.”

With three first-round picks held in the April draft, the Eagles looked well-placed to trade the veteran quarterback like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson And they did their homework before landing in Denver and Cleveland, respectively. The question remains as to whether the vultures are committed to long-term harm. They traded a first-round player to the New Orleans Saints in a deal that garnered a first-round pick in 2023, who are expected to boast a high-quality quarterback.

2 related

“That stuff you’re all talking about,” Hurts said. “It’s all right here.” But his colleague Brandon Graham He indicated that Hurts had heard the noise.

“Of course, he’ll probably get it. But I feel like he’s mature enough to be able to deal with that if that’s what’s going on because he hasn’t shown me that he’s worried about much of anything other than just trying to prove you all too well,” Graham said.

add receiver AJ Brown You should help in this effort. The Eagles captured the Browns of the Tennessee Titans in the first and third rounds on Thursday. Brown said Hurts put “a bug in the [the Eagles’] ear” to try a trade-off with him. Hurts and Brown are close friends and now teammates for the first time.

“He’s always been an excellent player since I’ve known him in college,” said Hurts. “He’s always had the ability to play with the ball in his hand, use his body, corner defenders, and break. He’s a great addition to our fantastic reception room now, and I’m excited.”

Horz, 23, led the Eagles to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time player last season. He completed 61.3% of his throws for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns (nine interceptions) while rushing for 784 yards and 10 TDs.

He spent part of his informal training in Southern California, taking what he described as a holistic approach that touched on everything from taking on crime to nutrition.

“I think this is an exciting time to be an eagle,” he said. “Judging from the things we’ve been able to achieve and overcome last year, I think there’s a lot to look forward to. One thing I’ve been telling the players is that the foundation is set, the standard is set, the only direction is going up.

The message was, simply put, that the only direction was going up.”