Recruiting an excellent midfielder arc manninga rare clash of talent, pedigree and potential, has captivated college football for years.

Manning ended the plot on Thursday afternoon, and Texas committed to suitors who included Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia.

While Manning has long been considered the best player in the 2023 class, the family remained intent on trying to keep his recruitment as low-key as possible. His Instagram is private, and he hasn’t been an active participant in name, photo, and likeness opportunities. But that’s still tricky, given the family’s lineage and the size of how his decision impacted the show’s fortune.

So that Manning used first tweet To announce, on a verified Twitter account with a bio that simply says “High School Student”.

Manning is the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, great-grandson of Archie Manning and son of Cooper Manning, a former recipient of the All-Mise. He’s the star quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans — throwing 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns in his first three years of high school football — and has been considered one of the top prospects since middle school.

Any bit of news about the quarterback would have gone viral throughout the recruiting world. Manning’s high school classmate commitment and close friend, three-star tight end Will RandleShe has drawn attention because she is a pioneer in where Manning can lean.

His commitment to Texas represents both Arch Manning forging his own path and perhaps reuniting him with the family’s roots at the SEC. The Manning family has strong ties to the Ole Miss and Tennessee, and Arch Manning could end up as a link to the SEC, where he could be the quarterback for Texas in 2025, when the Longhorns are set to make their conference debut.

This commitment marks Texans’ first overall recruit in the ESPN 300 era (since 2006) and the first quarterback to have been ranked in the top 20 since Garrett Gilbert in 2009. It also gives Texans a building block for the 2023 recruiting class, with players expected to attract The skill to play as talented as Manning.

The decision represented a massive win for Texas coach Steve Sarkissian, especially after his 5-7 debut which included a home loss to Kansas. Manning’s decision reaffirms Sarkissian as one of the best quarterback coaches in the country and Texas as a quarterback destination. Sarkissian is a Longhorns player and has trained back players such as Toa TagoviloaAnd the Mac Jones Lennart died.

Sarkissian also served twice as an NFL coach with the Raiders and the Hawks. Arch Manning’s preparation for the NFL was the primary catalyst as Manning went through the enlistment process.

The Manning family also built a strong relationship with Texas head coach A.J. Milloy, who played a big part in comfort level sending him to Austin.

Manning’s decision gives Texas one of the nation’s strongest and most competitive quarterback chambers. Longhorns enjoy Ohio transfer Queen Ewerswho was widely considered the best midfielder in the 2021 class. They also have talented players in owner murphyan ESPN 300 recruit in the 2022 class, and Hudson Cardwho was the No. 2 inductee on ESPN’s quarterback in the class of 2020.

How good is Manning? One of the coaches who recruited him told ESPN that he would likely still be the No. 1 player in his category if his last name was other than Manning.

“He has a big arm,” the coach said. “He’s more mobile than everyone thinks. He’s not like Manning who can’t move. He can get out of trouble. He’s not a bust in his pocket. He plays basketball and can dunk.”

“He’s a typical kid who sees the pitch well. He won’t make bad decisions, he won’t make bad plays worse and he’ll really manage the attack.”

Manning has earned a reputation as a sports rat who loves football. His biggest hit is the level of competition in high school, where there will be a sharp adjustment in college. But the coaches who recruited Manning were taken aback by his work ethic, as he embraced the details.

“What I liked about him is that he lives under pressure,” the coach said. “He has to live with that pressure and deal with all of that. This could be a good transition for him. He’s been doing it his whole high school career. No stage would be too big.”

And for Texans, that commitment gives the Longhorns family a standout player to tour their SEC journey. Texas was blown 40-21 in Arkansas last year — a measure of how far the program needs to go to compete with the middle of the pack in the conference.