Qantas introduces new aircraft to South Korea and India

Qantas and its low-cost subsidiary JetStar are expanding their international network by launching new locations in India and South Korea starting this year, accelerating New South Wales’ post-Kovit tourism recovery.

New destination in India

Qantas will launch four weekly flights on the Airbus A330 from September 14 from Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) to Bangalore (BLR), the second destination in India. Ticket prices start at USD 1,349 for the tour.

These were the first non-stop flights between Australia and South India

With a population of 13 million, the Bangalore community has strong ties with Australia, both for business travel and VFR (friends who meet friends and / or family). These services are expected to strengthen commercial air traffic between the two countries.

Qantas operates regular flights between Melbourne (MEL) and Delhi (DEL) and is the only carrier to operate flights between Australia and North and South India.

Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas Group, said:

Code Sharing Agreement with IndiGo

Qantas wants to enter into a code sharing agreement with IndiGo, India’s largest airline, which will give users access to more than 50 Indian cities.

Proposed deal Qantas passengers will be able to travel to other major Indian cities for Indigo services via Bangalore, Delhi and Singapore.

Under the planned agreement, Qantas will be able to recover points from frequent travelers’ IndiGo link flights (QF code only) and IndiGo will recognize the frequent aviation benefits of Australian aircraft for silver, gold, platinum and platinum one-tier members. JetStar customers and they can book connecting flights through India’s largest airline carrier.

Return to South Korea

Qantas and Jetstar will launch non-stop flights to Incheon International Airport (ICN) later this year.

JetStar is the only low cost carrier to operate flights between Sydney (SYD) and Seoul (ICN) three times a week on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners from November 2, 2022. They are on USD 398 tour.

Qantas will launch flights between Sydney (SYD) and Seoul (ICN) on December 10, 2022 on the Airbus A330, marking the company’s return from its last operation in January 2008. Ticket prices are USD 1,224 from the tour.

“South Korea is Australia’s fourth largest trading partner and Koreans see Sydney as one of the best destinations in the world.

International Renaissance in Australia

Since the opening of the borders in Australia, the Qantas Group has moved nearly 500,000 passengers on 27 routes in its international services, and six will resume next week. The group is expected to recover 40% of its pre-epidemic international capacity.

Qantas has added six new routes in the last six months: Perth – Rome (the company’s second European destination), Melbourne – Delhi, Melbourne – Dallas / Fordworth and Darwin – Dili, when entering new markets.

The new Qantas services are supported by the NSW Aviation Attraction Fund, which is funded by the state government and Kingsford Smith Airport. Similarly, Kempegowda International Airport also supported Qantas Sydney-Bangalore flights.