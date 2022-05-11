Putin was spotted with spots on the cheeks after skipping a hockey game

Questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health continued to surface on Wednesday after he missed his beloved annual ice hockey match – instead appearing on videotape with mysterious marks on his face.

East2West News reported that Putin withdrew from the Night Hockey League match in which he was “expected” to compete and sent a video message while in Sochi, the Black Sea resort where the match was scheduled to take place.

Adding to the speculation about the tough guy’s health, there were dark spots on his cheeks that may have been masked by makeup.

“I wish you good luck in your battles on the ice and all the best,” Putin said in his message. “And as they say, I hope the best wins.”

A source in Moscow told news outlets that the amateur match “was always a fixed date in his life.” [Putin’s] Diary,” he added, “Something had to be wrong for him not to turn up.”

Kuban regional news reported that “Vladimir Putin was also expected to play for the hockey legends team, but in early May, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the head of state would not take part in the game.

Putin used his appearance in the 2021 match to quell rumors about his health. Alexey Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

“It is only the second time in the history of concert matches since 2012 that the president has missed this match,” the newspaper added, according to East2West. “In 2013, he had a symbolic confrontation and watched the match from the stands.”

Putin’s failure to attend the event was reportedly blamed on health issues.

Founded in 2011, the Night Hockey League is made up of former National Hockey League stars, oligarchs and politicians.

Putin, a judo black belt who has often demonstrated his athletic prowess, boasted in 2021 that ice hockey had provided him with longevity – and used his appearance at the annual bout to quell rumors about his health.

“You extend your life, making it of better quality and deeper meaning,” he said, according to East2West.

Some reports indicated that Putin recently held dozens of secret meetings with a cancer doctor. Mikhail Metzl, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool, photo from The Associated Press

The site also speculated that another reason Putin skipped the game was security concerns.

A military bridge in Moscow’s Red Square has been canceled amid allegations the Russian leader was concerned about an “air strike” at the annual Victory Day parade, where he was seen seated with Heavy blanket on his legs He also appears to be limping.

Questions about Putin’s physical health have grown after he was recently seen appearing bloated and hardly clutching a table for support in a clip from a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu released by the Kremlin.

he is too Looked uneasy during the Orthodox Easter prayer In Moscow – although some reports indicated that he was not present and that the Kremlin had tampered with the video.

Another video , Published on the Twitter page Visegrad 24, Putin, apparently holding his hand, was shown shaking his hand before pressing it to his chest ahead of a recent meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Former Member of the British Parliament Louise Minch said the footage It appears to back up previous reports that “Vladimir Putin suffers from Parkinson’s disease. “

Other reports indicated that Putin recently held dozens of secret meetings with Mr cancer doctor He became so paranoid about his health that he turned to unconventional treatments.

The Kremlin denied any allegations that the cause of the war was in poor health.