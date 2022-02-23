Putin attacks Russian intelligence chief in video spread

Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a stuttering intelligence chief at a Security Council meeting on Tuesday, tutoring him in a discussion about Moscow. Recognition of the independence of two separatist regions Ukraine.

After a sharp exchange with Putin, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service appeared to be an idiot, and said he favored the absorption of dissident countries into the Russian Federation before reversing his position and said he supported their independence.

Russia’s recognition of the unilaterally proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic is seen as a possible first step for Russia’s expected invasion of Ukraine.

Putin was seen in a viral video asking intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin to “speak clearly” several times, interrupting him and talking to him as he pushed the intelligence chief to see if he supported recognition of Donetsk and Luhank sovereignty.

“Speak, speak, speak — clearly,” said Putin, visibly annoyed, according to a translation by a journalist Peter Lyakoff.

Putin recognized the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known collectively as Donbass, as independent Russian-backed “people’s republics”. New York Post photomontage

Naryshkin stumbles over his words “I will support the proposal regarding the recognition of …”

Then Putin intervenes again. “Shall I support? Or am I supporting?” he says, and asks him to speak clearly again.

“I support the proposal …” said Naryshkin.

Putin fought Naryshkin hard because he did not speak clearly. Health Cone / Facebook

Putin responded: “Then say it like this! Yes or no.”

“I support the proposal to enter the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics into the Russian Federation,” said the intelligence chief at the time.

Putin laughed at that stumble.

Naryshkin was expressing his support for the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent from Ukraine. Health Cone / Facebook

According to the translation, Putin said: “We are not talking about it.” We don’t discuss it. We are talking about recognizing their independence or not.”

“Yes,” Naryshkin concludes after undressing. “I support the proposal to recognize their independence.”

Russia has deployed troops in the two pro-Moscow regions, prompting President Joe Biden to do so They announce new penalties against its former enemy in the Cold War.