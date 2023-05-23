Push 3 takes Ableton Live standalone: ​​the DAW can now be used with or without a PC

Ableton has joined the likes of Akai and Native Instruments by taking a fully standalone version of its software and packaging it into a piece of hardware. In this case, the hardware is the Push 3, which is the latest version of the company’s onboard tool. A console-only version was also announced, with the option to upgrade it to support standalone use at a later date.

Whichever version you choose, the Push 3 provides you with 64 MPE pads capable of detecting and positioning finger pressure across the X and Y axes for precise control of each note. This means you can be much more expressive with your playing, adding likes, bends and slides or applying effect or filter changes to only certain pitches within a chord. It is also possible to run multiple joints from a single pad.

The standalone version of Push 3 features many of the familiar Ableton Live tools and effects, and can even host your own packages and sample libraries. However, there is no support for third-party plugins. WiFi connectivity means you can transfer sets between Push 3 and Live wirelessly.

The Push 3 console version has an integrated audio interface and a CV/gate connection for connection to Eurorack and other modular equipment. As you would expect, MIDI is here too.

An upgrade kit to turn the console-only Push 3 into a standalone unit will cost $1,049, and the good news is that the processor, hard drive, and battery are replaceable, so hopefully you can ensure your hardware can keep up with it. latest technology.

Out of the box, the standalone Push 3 contains the Intel NUC Compute Compute, a credit card-sized component that combines the processor, RAM, and WiFi.

Push 3 is now available at set prices of $1,999 / €1,899 for the standalone model and $999 / €949 for the console version. The upgrade kit will be available later this year.

Find out more at Ableton website.