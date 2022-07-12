Pujols, Alonso, Akuna, Soto, Schwarber to participate in the Home Run Derby

July 12: Phyllis Slugger Kyle Schwarber Join the field with Alex Covey of the Philadelphia Inquirer He reported that he posted it himself on Instagram.

July 11, 9:21 p.m.: Citizens star Juan Soto You will also participate. The Talk Nats blog first mentioned (on Twitter) that Soto would accept an invitation if offered and Héctor Gómez from Z101 confirmed will be at the event. Soto, who was part of last year’s event, has hit 17 long balls this season. He will also be part of the NL All-Star Team the following night.

7:06 pm: The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place next Monday, and the field will begin to take shape. Mets first baseman Alonso’s house and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. All of them announced this afternoon that they will participate, while Katie Wu from Athletic Reports that the Cardinals appointed the hitter Albert Pujols will participate as well.

Pujols’ participation was the most surprising (and most famous) of the three. He’s a four-time rider but hasn’t appeared in a derby in over a decade. He’s only hit five long balls this year, but he’s led the National League twice during his first stint in St. Louis and is fifth all-time in crawlers. In his latest season in the big league, the Pujols are already preparing to head to All star game In recognition of his career. The derby will be added to the celebration.

Alonso hopes to defend his successive titles. The New York champion won in 2019, then cemented that with another championship last year. (The 2020 derby has been cancelled.) Along the way, he was knocked out by Acuña in the semifinals during the 2019 event. The Atlanta star will join the festivities for the second time. Alonso and Acuña will team up with Pujols on the NL All-Stars. Alonso is a reserve, while Acuna will be in the starting lineup for Brian Snitker.

MLBTR will update this post as the rest of the Derby participants are revealed.