PSA: Apple services including iMessage, Apple Music, iCloud and more are currently down

You are not alone, multiple Apple services are currently down. According to Apple’s system status page, some services are experiencing outages since 10:32 a.m. PT. bottom detector Several Twitter users pointed out this outage before Apple.

many of 9to5Mac Employees also struggle with tasks such as searching for artists on Apple Music, sending photos on iMessage, or accessing iCloud or the Arcade page in the App Store.

according to last redditThe outage affects Apple services more than we thought like iCloud.com, the developer page, Apple Music Lyrics, Apple Maps, Apple Fitness +, iCloud Private Relay, FaceTime, the Apple TV app, and even Find My network.

in february, Outage affected iCloud servers, FaceTime, and moreHowever, since then the company has not been affected by the interruption of its services. However, today’s outage appears to be one of the most widespread outages that have occurred in a while, affecting Apple’s entire suite of services.

26 services were affected by this outage. So far, 17 have been resolved. Here’s a screenshot from early this morning:

Bloomberg Mark Gorman Reports suggest that even Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are also down, “limiting remote work and retail operations such as product pickup and repairs.”

So far, it’s not clear what’s going on, but we’ll continue to update the story as soon as we hear back from Apple.

