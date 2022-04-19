PS5 Walmart Restock Confirmed For Today: Here’s How To Get It

PS5 consoles will be in stock at Walmart today from 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Walmart has confirmed its latest business PS5 stock drop will happen on April 19, 2022Only with Walmart members + Access to the new inventory this time.

If you don’t have a Walmart+ account yet, it will cost $98 per year or there is an alternative at $12.95 per month. But, it is worth noting that you Will not You’ll be able to access PS5 Drop via a free trial membership, so you’ll need to get an active paid Walmart subscription + To participate in the new PS5 drop.

Today PS5 Walmart Restock Happens at 9AM PT

PlayStation 5 Digital 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT for Walmart+ members. be seen on Walmart

How to buy a PS5 in 2022: hints and tips

First of all, make sure you follow Tweet embed On Twitter, and turn notifications on well. We'll let you know right away when the PS5 stock goes live, and you can be quick to the mark. Remember, Walmart likes to release stock in short bursts averaging every 15 minutes.

If you can’t get a console on the first try, keep it up, there will be more inventory. Walmart drops can last anywhere between 1-3 hours, so it’s worth several tries once released. Other than that, here are some other tips and tricks to help you successfully buy this PS5.

Log into Walmart on multiple devices (laptop, tablet, phone, etc.), You have Walmart+ setup and active (Register here) Set up your credit card and delivery address before 9am PT Add PS5 Digital and PS5 Disc to Walmart Shopping List If buy from list fails, try from your shopping list

More PS5 stock drops expected soon

If you're not interested in subscribing to Walmart+, don't worry, there are more stock drops here (soon). If there is more PS5 availability, we'll announce the details on our Twitter deals page Tweet embed. For now, here are all the other retailer pages you'll need to keep it up and ready when stock is available.

When will the PS5 be back in stock?

Walmart Will Have PS5 In Stock April 19 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT You Should Be Walmart member payment + to reach the drop.

