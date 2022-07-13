Production of ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ has been discontinued, and OG Cast is furious

More trouble for MTV and their new “Jersey Shore” project, as things really came to a halt less than a week into production… TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to “Jersey Shore 2.0” tell us that the new cast of co-workers were ready to abandon Atlantic City—the house was already stocked with cameras, lighting, and a security guard—when everything suddenly came to a halt.

We’ve spoken with several people associated with the show who say one of the only explanations for suddenly pulling the plug would be a problem with the cast, either they’re not feeling energetic or there was a behavioral issue.

On top of that, we got pictures outside as of Friday that show the black SUV and production equipment, but over the weekend, our sources say it was fully packed and taken away. So, whatever went wrong, it was surprising.

MTV will only confirm that production has been “paused.”

Interestingly… MTV has yet to announce who will be on “Jersey Shore 2.0” – which will supposedly feature a younger cast of OGs in SnookiAnd the Polly DAnd the the situationAnd the JWowAnd the VinnyAnd the Dina And the Angelina.

Speaking of OGs, they’re probably very happy that “2.0” hit the skates… They made it very clear, they hate the concept.

When MTV announced the new project, the “Jersey Shore” stars hit the network, saying, “…we’re not supporting a release that will take advantage of our original show, our hard work and our originality to win viewers.”