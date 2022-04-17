Princess Charlotte news: Sweet moment young royal loses interest in Easter service | Royal | News

The young princess was seen staring innocently at the floor as her mother greeted Reverand. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George seemed even more engaged when throwing compliments. However, the princess still steals the show and has been much appreciated by Twitter users who praised her good looks. Patricia Hogson said: “Charlotte has the Queen’s beautiful cheeks and smile…beautiful children, very well dressed…love traditional clothes.”

Her appearance at the Easter service is young Charlotte’s second public appearance in three weeks after winning the hearts of royal fans at a memorial service dedicated to her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Today the princess was seen wearing a floral spring dress with an elegant cardigan as she walked towards the service. Older brother George emulated his father by wearing a navy suit. The Duchess of Cambridge matched her daughter’s colors by wearing a light blue coat with a darker shaded hat. The Queen, who has had problems with mobility, does not attend the service, which is a staple of the royal calendar. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who represented the Queen at the King’s Royal Mass on Thursday in the same chapel, did not attend Easter Mass. Read more: Sophie Wessex stuns alongside Edward and Lady Louise

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to celebrate Easter. On Twitter and Instagram, William and Kate shared a photo showing a portrait of Kensington Palace’s head on paper with the words “Happy Easter” written in stunning font. The royal couple wrote on Twitter: “Wishing all our followers a Happy Easter!” when they posted the photo. See also Frank Langella, 84, is the center for investigation into sexual harassment around behavior on the limited series Netflix Fans couldn’t wait to respond to their special Easter wishes for the family. One fan wrote: “Wishing you all a very Happy Easter! Hope there are plenty of Easter eggs and Easter fun in the Cambridge House today!” A second letter written: “Wishing you all the happiest of times on Easter, Thank you all so much for being our sunshine in these dark times. “We are so proud of you and everything you do that makes the world a better place.”

