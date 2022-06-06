Prince Louis’ facial expressions were one of the highlights of the platinum jubilee

Who knew something so little could have caused such a great rivalry in a platinum jubilee?

Although the four-day festivities were in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70 years on the throne, her 4-year-old grandson Prince Louis of Cambridge managed to have many scene-stealing moments.

At the start of Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate and their three young Cambridge royals, George, Charlotte and Louis, gathered on the balcony. Buckingham Palace where they observed Trooping the Color.

The event marks Queen Elizabeth’s first appearance on the balcony in years, but Louis has become the center of attention for his noteworthy facial expressions in flight.

Cambridge’s youngest prince drew silly faces from the balcony and at several points he can be seen screaming, covering his ears to muffle the sounds as 70 military planes fly over the palace.

Kate tried to calm Louis, but the 4-year-old carried on as usual. Queen Elizabeth distinctly maintained her composure during the launch of the Platinum Jubilee.

Lewis stole the show again during the Platinum Jubilee competition on Sunday.

While watching the show, Kate and William’s youngest offspring rejoiced passionately and stuck his tongue out in moments of excitement. His cute expressions mirrored Charlotte’s viral images from the opening edition of the King’s Cup Charity Regatta in August 2019.

Once, Lewis sticked his tongue out at Kate and made a goofy hand gesture, which prompted the mother of three to take a stern look at him.

The 4-year-old also tried to cover his mother’s mouth during the Platinum Jubilee competition.

Mike Tindall, Princess Anne’s brother-in-law, seemed to give Louis a warning by pointing to his eyes to indicate he was watching the Prince of Cambridge.

Although Lewis was displeased with Kate’s attempts to comfort him, he eventually settled down and gave his mother a gentle hug.

Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee saw many noteworthy moments, including the return of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

The 96-year-old celebrated the official anniversary of her accession to the throne, or her Ascension Day, on February 6, the same day in 1952, when she began taking the title after the death of her father, King George VI. She was officially crowned on June 2, 1953.

