Prince Harry and Prince William respond to ‘friends terms’ after FaceTime Peace Drive

Harry and William make peace in FaceTime

Did peace break out in time?

Prince Harry And the Prince William They are back on “friends terms” after making regular video calls to heal their broken relationship, according to a report on Sunday. The Mirror Reports That the weekly calls between the two brothers have brought back a “kind of normality”, and she says it was. William who initiated the invitations in an effort to relieve tension before they gathered for the jubilee.

The Mirror They say their kids have joined them in the video calls – not their wives.

“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down,” a source said. family including WilliamThey were disappointed with the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. But now there was a strong feeling that what had happened had happened in the past and they had crossed… It seemed that the two of them had healed the rift and had often gone back to their old girlfriends terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate also helped address the friction between the two men.”

The Queen will be pleased: daily Mail A source said on Saturday that she wanted the jubilee to be an “occasion where the state, including her family”, would gather with an “insider”, adding: “Her Majesty the Queen usually makes sure that a platinum jubilee is a celebration not about herself and her longevity, but for the institution of the monarchy.” And the people who support and support her. It’s also an opportunity for people to come together after a very difficult period for this country. She doesn’t want to be overshadowed by anything – and that includes any family issues.”

In other words: act, children!

Harry and Meghan decode“Jubilee plans

Harry and Meghan have given their word that they will stick to the script during their visit to the UK to avoid obscuring the Queen’s festivities, The telegraph I mentioned this week. The paper says they have promised not to conduct any “surprising” or unauthorized events, and will only attend public official engagements to which they have been invited.

However, the telegraph He adds that organizers are frustrated that they have not received more details about Harry and Meghan’s plans. The deep nature of the mistrust is graphically illustrated, however, by the comment of one source who said “we’ll see” when asked about Harry and Meghan’s alleged intention to only participate in official events.

One issue that all sides have to deal with is how to celebrate Lillipet’s first birthday on Saturday, and smack in the middle of the festivities, so that Meghan and Harry don’t feel left out but the royals don’t feel the jubilee is being overwhelmed.

It’s a tricky question, especially given that the queen had never met Lillipet, who is named after the queen. Should, say, send a congratulatory tweet on Saturday morning?

The Mirror Reports suggest that part of the solution is to throw a small birthday party at Frogmore Cottage, the British home of Harry and Meghan they have kept. Sadly, though, William and Kate are not expected to party (ahem, annoying past engagements).

The Queen ‘presents herself’ for platinum jubilee

The Queen is ‘in full swing’ so she can attend as many Platinum Jubilee events as possible – although this may mean it is ‘increasingly unlikely’ she will attend Saturday’s Epsom Derby. source . says Sunday times Princess Anne and her family will represent the Queen at the event.

The Queen is expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace twice on Trooping the Color Sunday times Reports – once to “watch the troops marching back toward the palace after the parade, and then again alongside working members of the royal family for traditional RAF flying.” She may also appear at the ceremony itself for a short time, before the senior royals take center stage. Ownership sources told times That “there is hope, not expectation” that the Queen will appear on the balcony on Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the platinum “carnival-style” competition.

The newspaper also confirms that Harry and Meghan will be bringing Archie, 3 (last in the UK at 6 months old in November 2019) and Lillibet, now 6 months old, to meet the Queen. If so, it would be the first time the Queen has met her name, but it is unknown if the Netflix camera crew will be following their every move for a documentary the couple is believed to be making. And if there’s a Netflix film crew following them, will minors have to put in place a law about where and where they can’t film?

Meanwhile, the Queen prepares for the Jubilee in grand style. She appears to have repaired her Scottish mansion at the Balmoral to prepare herself psychologically. BBC says She arrived in Balmoral on Thursday, and that this is her first trip there in nearly a year.

Is Megan ready to reconcile with her father?

Meghan Markle has reached out to her father to reconcile, following a stroke five days ago that left him unable to speak.

The Mirror Reports An insider said: “Despite their alienation, Megan is concerned. She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father in private, without family members knowing about it or having to get involved.”

This may particularly refer to her half-sister Samantha, who has made no secret of her hatred for Megan. “Meghan can’t contact her half-brothers because she thinks they have their own agendas,” the source said in the Mirror. “If she could contact their father, she would want it to be completely private. It wouldn’t include Netflix, it wouldn’t include any photos and it shouldn’t include any information to the paparazzi.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father, has left the hospital, . says Mail: “I am so grateful and I know how lucky I am to be alive. I would like to thank everyone especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels. I was deeply touched by the messages of love I received from all over the world. People were so kind. I can’t speak Now, but I work hard and will thank people decently when I can.”

As I mentioned before SunMarkle told royal author Tom Power that a few days before he had his stroke, “I just fell. Luckily, some good people took me off the curb. I’m going home.”

He will now not come to the UK where he is set to comment on the Queen’s platinum jubilee (and will no doubt be encouraged to be as rude about his estranged daughter as possible) by right-wing TV channel GB News.

He wrote that he is only able to speak a few words, on the board to Mail: “I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen. I wish her a happy jubilee and many more years.”

He added, “I have a lot of hard work to do and I will do it. I want to recover I am very lucky to have had amazing care and love. Thank you everyone.”

go away rain

Next Sunday’s jubilee celebrations will culminate with a parade through London telling the story of the Queen’s reign known as the Jubilee Pageant. It was orchestrated by producer Adrian Evans, 64, whose previous claim to fame was the disastrous 2012 Rainy River Queen contest that lasted more than three hours and resulted in Prince Philip being hospitalized with a cold.

Evans bravely tries to apply a positive impact on that painful national memory in an interview with telegraph: “The weather that day became a quintessentially British thing. We couldn’t have planned better because the lasting image was of these wonderful singers, rain falling, mascara dripping on their faces, singing Land of Hope and Glory. “

That may have been the lasting impression on him, but the lasting memory of the Royalists on that day was of a Sky News broadcast tent outside collapsed in the rain gathering on the roof soaking all their equipment. The team bravely went on to cover coverage.

Princess Charlene attends Formula 1 in Monte Carlo

After conducting an in-depth interview with Monaco Matin This week in which she freely admitted that she was ‘fragile’ and has gone down a ‘painful path’ over the past year, being frequently separated from her family and repeatedly hospitalized, Princess Charlene of Monaco was at her husband Prince Albert’s side on Saturday on the day of the big car race, Formula 1 in Monte Carlo.

photos in daily Mail It showed that Charlene, 44, and Albert, 64, made a professional show, but questions about the princess’s well-being will undoubtedly continue to circulate. Charlene said this week Monaco Matin Rumors of divorce or her relocation to Switzerland were far from reality, saying, “I still find it unfortunate that some media promote such rumors about my life and relationship… Like everyone else, we are human beings, and like all human beings we have emotions, points Weakness, and only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weak point is conveyed.”

This week in royal history

Well, you may have gathered by now, it’s a platinum jubilee, which means that this week, June 2-5, the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne. Of course, royal fact-checkers know that although the Queen inherited the throne in February 1952 after her father’s death, the coronation did not take place for another 16 months, finally taking place on June 2, 1953.

Unanswered questions

If reports that Harry has reconciled with his brother are true, could he use the events of next weekend to fix things up with Charles as well?

