Prince Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth for the first time since relinquishing royal roles

LONDON – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the United Kingdom since. Give up official royal roles He moved to the United States more than two years ago.

The couple’s office said they visited the 95-year-old Queen, Harry’s grandmother, on Thursday on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Harry is the founder and patron of the International Wounded Veterans Athletic Contest.

Harry and Meghan are stepping down as senior royals and moving to North America in 2020, due to the intolerable pressure of their roles and the racist attitudes of the British media.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, They lost their taxpayer-funded police guard When they went away, the Harry is suing the British government For refusing to let him pay for his police security during his visits to the UK his lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children – Archie, aged nearly 3, and 10 month old Lilibet To visit his home country, but it is too risky without the protection of the police.

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which runs from Saturday to April 22.

The Queen’s visit came on Maundy Thursday, the day in the week before Easter that the Queen has marked for decades by distributing silver coins known as “monde money” to retirees at church services.

This year the Queen, who has suffered from mobility issues in recent months and He contracted Covid-19 in February, I did not come. She is represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

The King is also expected to miss the Royal Family Mass at Easter Chapel. She continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.