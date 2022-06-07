June 7, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan release a new photo of his daughter Lillipet

Cassandra Kelley June 7, 2022 2 min read

The couple “remains incredibly touched by the birthday wishes of their daughter, Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” the spokeswoman said, adding that they were “surprised to learn” that donations in honor of her World Central Kitchen (WCK) amounted to more than $100,000.

“WCK is first on the front lines, providing meals in response to the humanitarian, climate and societal crisis. They are building resilient diets with locally led solutions. Most recently, they have provided support in Ovaldi, Texas and Ukraine,” according to the spokesperson, who said the organization is “especially close to their hearts.” “.

In the photo, Lilibet is sitting on the grass at her family’s home in the UK, wearing a blue dress and a white bow in her hair.

Like her brother Archie, Lilbitt apparently inherited her father’s red hair.

“Close family friend and guest Maysan Harriman, who attended this special Lillipet Day with his wife and children, captured the candid and spontaneous photo that the Duke and Duchess are delighted to share today,” the spokesperson said.

Additional details about Lillipet’s birthday celebrations have also been revealed, including that the baker who made her birthday cake, Claire Ptak, was the same one who made the cake for the Duke and Duchess. wedding cake in 2018.

Lillipet was named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan traveled to the UK to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee, a four-day weekend to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s unprecedented reign. Friday marked the couple’s first public appearance at a royal event in more than two years, when they attended a thank-you service for the king in the vicinity of St Paul’s Cathedral.

