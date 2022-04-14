Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet the Queen and Prince Charles in London

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle They’ve made a stop in London – the first time they’ve been back to the royal family together in about two years, and it leads to an unexpected reunion with the family… TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources tell us that Meghan and Harry traveled from Los Angeles to London on Tuesday night, primarily on a commercial flight…with security at all times. We were told their plan was to enjoy a low-key visit this week in London before heading to the Netherlands for the start of the Invictus Games on Saturday.

But the big shocker of this trip is… We’re told they met them Queen Elizabeth And Prince Charles Seems to be an attempt to calm things down since then step down As prominent members of the royal family in 2020.

The timing of the meeting is logical. The Queen, now 95, has health issues…especially with her mobility. The Palace has just announced that she will not attend Easter Mass at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

While Prince Harry has visited the UK several times – including last summer for the unveiling of a Princess Diana The memorial – no longer with Meghan since the so-called ‘Megxit’ in 2020, and their bombshell opera Interview.

Meeting face to face with Harry’s father and grandmother is their first personal attempt at making peace.