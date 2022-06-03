Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comically silence younger royals during Trooping the Color

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a hilarious moment during color forces ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen comically yelling at the younger royals while watching the show during Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations. Harry was seen holding a finger over his mouth as he bowed beside his cousin Lena Tindall, 3.

His wife, Markle, echoed a similar gesture to the group of young girls, including Zara Tindall’s children Lena and Mia, 8, and Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah, 11.

The moment of silence has been seen before during the royal events. Harry, during a review of the 1990 Battle of Britain, silenced his cousin Princess Beatrice when he was five years old. He put his hand over the then-two-year-old’s mouth during a flypast party at Trooping the Color.

This year, the royal couple watched the historic event from the Major General’s office overlooking the Horse Guards Parade. Since Harry and Markle are no longer senior members of the royal family, they were unable to watch the event from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family.

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth This is the first time Markle and Harry have returned to the UK for a royal event since leaving England in 2020. The couple currently reside in Montecito, California.

Harry He chose to wear a navy suit instead of the traditional uniform he had worn in the past. Markle wore a dark blue dress with a large hat during the Queen’s birthday celebrations.

Trooping the Color celebrates – along with other events during the Platinum Jubilee – 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. She became the first British Queen to reach this huge feat.

Friday’s activities will include the Thanksgiving Mass, which the palace participated in Queen Elizabeth Will not attend due to ‘discomfort’.

“The Queen very much enjoyed today’s birthday parade and Flypast but was a little upset,” a statement from the palace said. “Given the flight and activity required to participate in the National Thanksgiving Service tomorrow at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty the Queen concluded with great reluctance that she would not attend.”

The statement concluded: “The Queen looks forward to participating in the Lighting Beacon event tonight at Windsor Castle and would like to thank everyone who made the day such a memorable occasion.”

The Platinum Jubilee began on June 2 and will conclude on June 5.