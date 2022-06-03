June 3, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comically silence younger royals during Trooping the Color

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comically silence younger royals during Trooping the Color

Louie Daves June 3, 2022 3 min read

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a hilarious moment during color forces ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen comically yelling at the younger royals while watching the show during Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations. Harry was seen holding a finger over his mouth as he bowed beside his cousin Lena Tindall, 3.

His wife, Markle, echoed a similar gesture to the group of young girls, including Zara Tindall’s children Lena and Mia, 8, and Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah, 11.

Prince Harry silenced some of his cousins ​​during Trooping the Color. He made a similar gesture during the 1990 concert.
(Kelvin/Jim/GoffPhotos.com)

The moment of silence has been seen before during the royal events. Harry, during a review of the 1990 Battle of Britain, silenced his cousin Princess Beatrice when he was five years old. He put his hand over the then-two-year-old’s mouth during a flypast party at Trooping the Color.

Queen Elizabeth through the years

This year, the royal couple watched the historic event from the Major General’s office overlooking the Horse Guards Parade. Since Harry and Markle are no longer senior members of the royal family, they were unable to watch the event from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family.

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth This is the first time Markle and Harry have returned to the UK for a royal event since leaving England in 2020. The couple currently reside in Montecito, California.

Meghan Markle comically silenced a group of girls during Trooping the Color.

Meghan Markle comically silenced a group of girls during Trooping the Color.
(Kelvin/Jim/GoffPhotos.com)

See also  China says it has conducted a "preparedness patrol" around Taiwan

Harry He chose to wear a navy suit instead of the traditional uniform he had worn in the past. Markle wore a dark blue dress with a large hat during the Queen’s birthday celebrations.

Click here to subscribe to our entertainment newsletter

Prince Harry, on his sixth birthday, puts his hand on the mouth of two-year-old Princess Beatrice as she joins the Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family for a viewing of the 50th anniversary parade of the Battle of Britain this morning.

Prince Harry, on his sixth birthday, puts his hand on the mouth of two-year-old Princess Beatrice as she joins the Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family for a viewing of the 50th anniversary parade of the Battle of Britain this morning.
(Martin Keane – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Trooping the Color celebrates – along with other events during the Platinum Jubilee – 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. She became the first British Queen to reach this huge feat.

Friday’s activities will include the Thanksgiving Mass, which the palace participated in Queen Elizabeth Will not attend due to ‘discomfort’.

Princess Margaret, Sarah, Princess Diana with Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Kent, and Prince Edward, as members of the royal family watch as they fly past. Prince Harry stood with his mother.

Princess Margaret, Sarah, Princess Diana with Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Kent, and Prince Edward, as members of the royal family watch as they fly past. Prince Harry stood with his mother.
(Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

“The Queen very much enjoyed today’s birthday parade and Flypast but was a little upset,” a statement from the palace said. “Given the flight and activity required to participate in the National Thanksgiving Service tomorrow at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty the Queen concluded with great reluctance that she would not attend.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

The statement concluded: “The Queen looks forward to participating in the Lighting Beacon event tonight at Windsor Castle and would like to thank everyone who made the day such a memorable occasion.”

See also  Sherine Abu Aqla: Al-Jazeera journalist was shot dead in the West Bank | News of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The Platinum Jubilee began on June 2 and will conclude on June 5.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

President Biden travels to Saudi Arabia, a country he once promised would make it a “pariah”

June 3, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

The United States imposes sanctions on a yachting company that provides services to Russian elites

June 2, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

How Russia can try to circumvent EU oil sanctions

June 2, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

3 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comically silence younger royals during Trooping the Color

June 3, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

Kshama Bindu wants to be the first woman to practice “Lonely Son” in India: “I love myself”

June 3, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Exclusively, feeling ‘very bad’ about the economy, Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs

June 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Behind the scenes AEW news about the reaction to MJF’s Pipebomb

June 3, 2022 Cassandra Kelley