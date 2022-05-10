Prince Charles delivers the Queen’s speech for the first time

With the Queen forced to withdraw on Monday due to repeated mobility issues, the 73-year-old Charles arrived at the Palace of Westminster to read the government’s legislative agenda.

Charles, who had attended the opening of Parliament at his mother’s side in recent years, began to read each bill by saying: “Her Majesty’s Government…”

Before the event, there was a mixture of confusion among those in the House of Lords as to whether or not Charles would sit next to the ceremonial throne. When he arrived and sat on the throne, there was an audible surprise among those who were watching in person.

The program for the day offered to those with tickets to sit in the House of Lords has not been updated to reflect the fact that the Queen will not attend herself, leaving some uncertainty about exactly how the day’s events will unfold.

The official opening of Parliament is a huge event and festival where the Queen is traditionally seen traveling to the Assembly in a state coach, accompanied by mounted soldiers in ceremonial uniforms, while the Imperial State Crown and other regalia travel in their chariot. king. The Queen wears the robe of state before leading a procession to the upper chamber of the House of Lords where she sits on the throne and formally opening a new session of Parliament, reading a letter written by the government outlining its legislative plans. The Queen has missed the occasion only twice during her 70-year reign – in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with her sons Andrew and Edward. See also Ukraine has arrested Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Putin politician The Queen, who has missed a number of public engagements since being hospitalized for one night last October with an unspecified illness, had to issue “patent letters” authorizing Charles and William to play their part in the constitutional event. The event occurred at an important moment in British politics, with repercussions from “ Party Gate “The scandal continues to haunt Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The opposition leader, Keir Starmer, said on Monday that if he was fined by police — who are investigating whether or not he violated Covid rules at a campaign event — he would resign. It has already been issued to Johnson as This fine, the so-called fixed penalty notice, which he accepted and paid, so Starmer’s intervention raised serious questions about whether or not Johnson should resign as Prime Minister. Traditionally, government and opposition leaders use the Queen’s Speech as a time to put aside their differences and chat amicably as they walk from the House of Commons to the House of Lords. However, Starmer and Johnson were firmly fixed forward and exchanged few – if any – words.

