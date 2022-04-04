President Volodymyr Zelensky appears at the Grammys





The President of Ukraine brought a touching moment to 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky He made a speech that began “War. What is more than music.”

“The silence of the destroyed cities and the killing of people. Our children were directing rockets, not a meteor.” More than 400 children were injured and 153 children died. And we’ll never see them paint.”

Zelensky has been vocal in rallying international support for his country ever since Invaded by Russian military forces in February.

He linked this to the music industry’s biggest night by saying, “War does not allow us to choose who will survive and who will remain in eternal silence.”

“Our musicians wear flak jackets instead of tuxedos,” he said, singing to the wounded. in hospitals.”

He added that “music will spread anyway” and spoke of his country’s defense of its freedom “to live. He likes. to sound.”

Zelensky appealed to those who listen “Tell the truth about the war. On your social networks. On TV. Support us in any way you can. Any. But not silence.”

“And then peace comes. And he said that war destroys all our cities. Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovaka, Mariupol and others. They are already legends. But I have a dream that they live. And free. Free like you on the Grammy stage. ”

His speech was followed by a “free” performance by singer John Legend, which was joined by Ukrainian artists Micah Newton, Lyuba Yakimchuk and Siuzana Egedan.