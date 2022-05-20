President of India discusses the challenges of globalization in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

This content was released on May 20, 2022 – 20:29

San Juan, May 20 (EFE) .- During his visit to the Caribbean, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, President Ramnath Govind explored the challenges posed by globalization. Took him to Jamaica as well.

Govind, during a speech to the local parliament, stressed during his two-day official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines that although the globalized world offers enormous benefits internationally, it also brings new challenges.

“Today’s tightly connected world has brought immense benefits to people around the world by opening up new markets, education and jobs, as well as new opportunities for nations to interact with the outside world,” Govind said.

“This globalized world order has brought with it its own challenges, such as climate change, political conflicts threatening peace and supply chain disruptions,” he said.

Govinda was accompanied by Caribbean Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and the opposition at the event.

The Indian leader said companies need to be reformed to make diversity relevant and effective.

“The structures and institutions that emerged after the two world wars are focused on preventing a new conflict. To solve today’s complex problems, the new world order must be inclusive, where each country can express its legitimate interests,” he said.

According to Govinda, the UN is a reflection of the contemporary global reality. The need for this moment is the reform of the global institutions with the Security Council at its center.

On this issue, he said, India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines share common interests and attitudes.

UN The President of India is in favor of extending the Security Council reforms to permanent and non-permanent members.

Govind said India believes in an inclusive world order and is sensitive to the legitimate interests and concerns of each country and region.

“I firmly believe that India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to work together for a world order that encompasses these shared goals,” he concluded.

Before St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Govind visited Jamaica to mark the 60th anniversary of the region’s independence and the celebration of 6 decades of diplomatic relations between the Caribbean island and India. EFE

