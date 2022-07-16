Predators of India: The Butcher of Delhi – The Series on Netflix

Predators of India: Delhi’s butchery is a serial style True crime About a man Chandrakant J, who left a trail of corpses behind him on the outskirts of Delhihi. A brutal and gruesome Kistoria that takes us to the dark side of man. Not to be missed!

On Netflix from Thursday.

Directs the series Dheeraj Jindal, Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni, Ashwin Roy Shetty Y Ayesha suite and detailing the work of the police which led to the arrest of this criminal.

A wonderful and thorough job of documentation and research.

Based on a true story

Chandrakant Jha was a murderer who, after beheading his victims, left notes taunting the police and the investigation.

Release date

July 20, 2022.

Where to see India’s carnivores: Delhi’s butcher shops

In Netflix.

About the series