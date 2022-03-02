March 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Powerful GOES-T satellite launched to monitor Earth's weather and climate

Powerful GOES-T satellite launched to monitor Earth’s weather and climate

Iris Pearce March 2, 2022 4 min read

Scientists will soon have a powerful new set of eyes in the sky to study Earth’s weather and climate.

The GOES-T satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida today (March 1) at 4:38 p.m. EDT (2138 GMT), aboard the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V missile at the final frontier. GOES-T deployed as planned from the upper stage of Atlas V about 3.5 hours after liftoff, ULA representatives Confirmed this evening via Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Scientists have revealed the largest crater on Earth 100,000 years ago

March 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Scientists suggest that Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just ‘Rex’

March 1, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Webb Telescope highlights star as it completes ‘image stacking’ alignment phase

March 1, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

4 min read

Powerful GOES-T satellite launched to monitor Earth’s weather and climate

March 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Box’s Bruce Arians on trading Tom Brady if he comes out of retirement: ‘No, bad business’

March 2, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Valve says Steam Deck’s ‘stick drift’ was a bug and has already shipped

March 2, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

The walls are getting closer to the Russian propaganda machine

March 2, 2022 Louie Daves