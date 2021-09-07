Possible success in vaccination against India and Govt-19 | Visionary Voices | Future planet

Note to Readers: The EL PAÍS 2030 explicitly presents all the content of the Future Sphere section for its daily and global contribution to the agenda. If you would like to support our magazine, Subscribe here.

The world is entering its second year International spread of corona virusPolicymakers put the vaccine first in their responses. But when vaccines provide a safe way out of the crisis, countries have different approaches. Some rush to vaccinate their people, others wait for data on its long-term performance before it starts, and some are stuck in a long waiting queue to get or buy the amount they need most.

More info

Many noticed Rapid vaccination rate in IsraelEngland’s ambition –The first country to approve the Govt-19 vaccine for emergency use– And for those who are looking for lessons on how to protect a population through vaccination, but the vaccine in the United States and the European Union, there is another reference country: India.

With 1.3 billion people and more than 13 million Govt-19 cases, the Asian country faces the biggest vaccination challenge. The government recently announced The plan is to vaccinate about 300 million people in early August. Moreover, depending on the preparations and activities of the country, it may well be fitted to it.

This is because India can solve challenges on a massive scale with massive productivity, strong public health infrastructure experienced in providing vaccines, an army of frontline workers and precise planning. Add to that innovative digital surveillance and the results could put the country in an enviable position later this year.

Leading health professionals play an important role in the implementation of the vaccine in India … Vaccination is done first. The campaign to vaccinate 30 million health professionals, leading and others, began on January 16th. In the first 34 days the country was able to use 10 million vaccines. It took 31 days for the United States to vaccinate the same number of people after the vaccines were licensed (vaccination rates in China are unclear).

After being vaccinated by health professionals, leading workers and those over the age of 50 – with young people with serious health problems – are next. The government plans to vaccinate 260 million people within seven months.

It has the potential to produce all Govt-19 vaccines locally in India. The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has expanded its production capacity to 1 billion doses of the Astrogenega-Oxford vaccine (locally known as Govshield), manufactured by the Bharat Biotech government-backed Kovacs. This will be enough to vaccinate the country’s priority groups this year, and because domestically produced vaccines are the cheapest in the world, it has already delivered $ 47 million worth of vaccines to 13 countries.

India is capable of producing all its Govt-19 vaccines domestically

India will rely heavily on its public health infrastructure to boost its vaccination campaign. 3,000 vaccination centers have been set up in the country against Kovit-19, with 27,000 cold chain points, to keep items in the refrigerator during transport and at their destinations. About 150,000 people in 700 districts were given special training to administer the vaccine.

India already has the largest public health program for vaccination in the world, covering 27 million children and 29 million pregnant women each year. Since the national campaign to vaccinate children against measles and rubella began four years ago, many states have achieved protection rates of more than 90%. The Covit-19 vaccine campaign is certainly ambitious, but its size is not fundamentally different.

As some countries – including the United States – have found, the multi-level government agencies affect the speed of vaccination, and if there is not enough flow of information, the power between the various levels of decision-makers is not clear, and responsibilities are not precisely defined. India addressed this problem in advance when it planned to provide the Kovit-19 vaccine by establishing a well-defined administrative structure between the central, state and district governments and local executive bodies. The roles and responsibilities of each level are clearly defined, allowing for a nationally integrated response.

Since the national campaign to vaccinate children against measles and rubella began four years ago, many states have achieved protection rates of more than 90%.

In addition, the Asian country uses technology to enhance surveillance and accountability: registered by the authorities of Co., a specialized organization authorized to monitor and record the distribution and distribution of vaccines. Co uses another system called Aadhaar that allows digital identification nationwide. On the presentation page, use the National Vaccine Information System e-VIN. It is necessary to connect them to make the system work (technical issues were fixed quickly). Citizens can receive a text message stating when and where to be vaccinated, and after receiving the second dose they receive a certificate with a unique QR code.

Although the overview is good, there are still significant obstacles you can overcome. Creating a comprehensive and accurate database of comorbidities to prioritize vaccination continues to be a major challenge.

On the other hand, as in other countries, There are anxiety levels of reluctance to be vaccinated. Impressive vaccination figures against Covit-19 may still be high in the first few weeks, but some medical staff have refused to vaccinate, especially since the locally developed Kovacs vaccine was urgently approved before being reviewed. Performance. The government will need good communication campaigns to convince the elderly and those affected by diseases that vaccines are safe.

India’s experience provides at least three lessons for other countries. First, they need to use their strength more. Not all countries can develop or develop their own vaccines, but almost all leading line workers can draw on their experience with public health infrastructure or previous infections or vaccine campaigns.

Second, the priority for vaccines and monitoring their activity should be incorporated into the campaign from the outset. Studying the data in depth and allocating vaccines more effectively may require expanding existing information systems or the use of new tools such as the Covid-19 vaccine allocation program and coverage index in the United States. It is very difficult to get vaccinated in high doses for Covit-19 and for reasons.

Finally, hesitation to vaccinate will require a customized response in each country. Policymakers and public health professionals need to devise effective strategies to convince people that the vaccine is safe … and that it is the only way to recover from an infection.

Sema Sagaiyar He is an Associate Professor at the Harvard DH San School of Public Health, co-founder and CEO of Circo Ventures. Prasanth Yadav He is a Senior Researcher at the Global Development Center and an Associate Professor at INSEAD and Harvard Medical School.

Spanish translation by ant-translation. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2021.

You can follow the future of Planeta Twitter, Facebook e Instagram, And subscribe Here A news ‘newsletter’.