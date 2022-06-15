Porsche salutes America in red, white and blue 911

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Porsche has something special for her American fans.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is a limited edition that celebrates the 70th anniversary of the 1953356 Roadster America.
The original was built specifically for the American market at the request of famous importer Max Hoffmann, with a lightweight aluminum frame, elaborate interior and high-performance parts available, which included a 70-horsepower four-cylinder boxer engine.
It wasn’t a huge hit at the time and only 17 were built, but today it’s worth over $4 million. like assembly cars.
The new model is painted Azure Blue 356, a heritage color based on the color that was Offered to 356.
It also features a unique set of white wheels with Red Guards ring accents, a glossy black front fender frame, red seat belts, red and white stitching, the word “America” embossed on the armrest and “America” badges above the rocker panels.
The engine is the standard GTS 473 hp 3.0-liter six-cylinder, but is only available with a seven-speed manual transmission.
Computer-controlled adaptive suspension is standard, and rear-wheel steering and carbon ceramic brakes are optional.
Pricing for the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America starts at $186,370, but good luck finding one. Porsche only builds 100 for the US and another 15 for Canada, even if they don’t quite match the flag there.
