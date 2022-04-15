April 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Police said Dababi was in the North Carolina building when he shot a man for trespassing

Police said Dababi was in the North Carolina building when he shot a man for trespassing

Cassandra Kelley April 16, 2022 2 min read

A 26-year-old man allegedly climbed the fence surrounding the property and was shot, according to an incident report from the police department. No charges were brought in the shooting until Thursday evening.

to me CNN . WSOCThe person, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was shot on a football field outside a mansion belonging to Dababi. Although police did not confirm to CNN that DaBaby owned the house, they said he was present when the shooting occurred. Trotman police did not reveal the name of the shooter.

“I can confirm that the shooting did not occur inside the home and that Mr. Kirk was at home,” Police Chief Josh Watson told CNN in an email. Watson said the investigation was in an “ongoing situation” and was unable to provide more information.

At about 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, police arrived at the home and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, TPD said in a statement.

The statement said the victim was transported by Iridale County EMS to a medical facility for treatment of his injury.

The rapper’s manager declined to comment Thursday.

An eight-time nominated rapper, he was born in North Carolina.

DaBaby made headlines last summer when he made false and degrading comments about gay men and HIV during a show in Miami. Comments were quickly condemned By fans, LGBTQ+ groups, and other celebrities, including Elton John, Dua Lipa, Madonna and later DaBaby I apologise.

The town of Troutman is located about 35 miles north of Charlotte.

Andy Rose and Malika Kalingal of CNN contributed to this report.

See also  Will Smith loves slapping and shows a fake slap to a young fan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth for the first time since relinquishing royal roles

April 15, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Frank Langella removed from ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ after investigation into misconduct

April 15, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet the Queen and Prince Charles in London

April 15, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Police said Dababi was in the North Carolina building when he shot a man for trespassing

April 16, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

An Artemis 1 rocket on the moon gets a bridge over the space station in this stunning NASA photo

April 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

Mike Posey, Hall of Famer on Champion Islander Teams, has died at the age of 65

April 16, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

quantum memristor: a unit of arithmetic based on memory

April 16, 2022 Jack Kimmons