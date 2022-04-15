Police said Dababi was in the North Carolina building when he shot a man for trespassing

A 26-year-old man allegedly climbed the fence surrounding the property and was shot, according to an incident report from the police department. No charges were brought in the shooting until Thursday evening.
“I can confirm that the shooting did not occur inside the home and that Mr. Kirk was at home,” Police Chief Josh Watson told CNN in an email. Watson said the investigation was in an “ongoing situation” and was unable to provide more information.
At about 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, police arrived at the home and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, TPD said in a statement.
The statement said the victim was transported by Iridale County EMS to a medical facility for treatment of his injury.
The rapper’s manager declined to comment Thursday.
An eight-time nominated rapper, he was born in North Carolina.
The town of Troutman is located about 35 miles north of Charlotte.
