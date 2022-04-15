Police said Dababi was in the North Carolina building when he shot a man for trespassing

A 26-year-old man allegedly climbed the fence surrounding the property and was shot, according to an incident report from the police department. No charges were brought in the shooting until Thursday evening.

to me CNN . WSOC The person, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was shot on a football field outside a mansion belonging to Dababi. Although police did not confirm to CNN that DaBaby owned the house, they said he was present when the shooting occurred. Trotman police did not reveal the name of the shooter.

“I can confirm that the shooting did not occur inside the home and that Mr. Kirk was at home,” Police Chief Josh Watson told CNN in an email. Watson said the investigation was in an “ongoing situation” and was unable to provide more information.

At about 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, police arrived at the home and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, TPD said in a statement.