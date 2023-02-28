Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands are providing more information about the death of a New Hampshire national that occurred on St. John’s Island, and the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department said Monday that hospital staff at the Myra Keating Smith Clinic noted it. 42-year-old Jimmy Kyle was going into cardiac arrest when her boyfriend and boyfriend brought her to the medical facility. Police said earlier that CPR was delivered, but that Kyle “succumbed to her illness.” , Kyle’s friend left the St. John’s pub just before 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday to check on her at their home. When he got home, he spotted Kyle on the floor. Kyle was brought to a car by her boyfriend and boyfriend and then drove to the Myra Keating Smith Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. Virgin Islands Police said an autopsy to determine Kyle’s cause of death is still pending. A native of New Hampshire, she was born in Claremont and was an accomplished swimmer who spent most of her youth competing across the country. Kyle has been living in St. John’s for nearly two decades and working at a local coffee shop, where friends said she interacted with many people in the community. . “It was just that she was such a lovely person,” a friend told WMUR News 9, WCVB’s sister station in Manchester, New Hampshire. “She had a big heart. She was really loving and kind and loved and popular on the island and everyone knew her.” Kyle won gold at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships as a member of the U.S. women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay, according to FINA, the International Swimming Federation. She also won a silver medal in November 1998 at the Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the women’s 800-meter freestyle. “US Swimming is saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Kyle,” said Lindsay Mientenko, managing director of the US National Swimming Team. . “Jimmy was a proud member of our national teams in the late 1990s and was a treasured teammate. Our condolences go out to Jimmy’s friends and family.” As a teenager, Kyle spent time at The Paul School in Jacksonville, Florida, a private college preparatory school known as Swimming and Diving. Former Bulls swimmer Jooyoung Lee said he has “never met anyone with a work ethic like Jimmy.” He said she would drive herself to complete exhaustion during training. “…a serious competitor.” “But outside of the pool, she was a very sweet and sensitive person.” Kyle was listed in the top 16 athletes nationwide in her age group in at least 10 events in the USA Swimming rankings for the 1996-1997 season. University of Southern California before transferring to the University of Maine where she got a letter in her only season. She graduated in 2003. “The University of Maine Athletics is saddened to learn of the passing of former Black Bear swimmer, Jimmy Kyle,” officials said in a statement emailed to CNN. “The University of Maine community asks everyone to keep Jamie’s family and friends in mind.” The US Virgin Islands Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating Kyle’s death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911, Det. J. Carty at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 Det. Rainer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572, or Crime Stoppers VI tip line at 1-800-222-847 Information from CNN was used in this report.

Police in the US Virgin Islands are providing more information about the death of a New Hampshire national that occurred on St. John’s Island. On Monday, the US Virgin Islands Police Department said hospital staff at the Myra Keating Smith Clinic indicated that 42-year-old Jimmy Kyle was in cardiac arrest when her boyfriend and boyfriend brought her to the medical facility. Police earlier said CPR was delivered, but that Kyle “succumbed to her illness.” Virgin Islands Police said the Myra Keating Smith Clinic notified investigators of Kyle’s death just before 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21. According to the police, Kyle’s boyfriend left the St. John’s pub just before 12:10am to check on her at their home. When he got home, he spotted Kyle on the floor. Kyle was brought to a car by her boyfriend and her boyfriend and then drove to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. Virgin Islands Police said an autopsy to determine Kyle’s cause of death was still pending. Jessica Kyle Jimmy Kyle, a native of New Hampshire, died at the age of 42 in Saint John in the US Virgin Islands on February 21, 2023. According to Kyle’s family, the New Hampshire native was born in Claremont and was a star swimmer who spent most of her youth competing across the country. Kyle had been living in St. John’s for nearly two decades and worked at a local coffee shop, where friends said she interacted with many people in the community. See also Serena Williams, once a 50-1 long shot, was among the favorites at the US Open “It was just that she was such a lovely person,” a friend told WMUR News 9, WCVB’s sister station in Manchester, New Hampshire. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and loved and popular on the island and everyone knew her.” Kyle won the gold medal At the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships as a member of the US women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay, according to FINA, the International Swimming Federation. She also won a silver medal in November 1998 at the Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the women’s 800-meter freestyle. “The USA Swimming Team is saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Kyle,” said Lindsay Mientenko, managing director of the US National Swimming Team. “Jamie was a proud member of our national teams in the late 1990s and was a cherished teammate. Our condolences go out to Jamie’s friends and family.” As a teenager, Kyle spent some time at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, a private college prep school known as Swimming and diving power. Former Bulls swimmer Goyoung Lee said he had “never met anyone with a work ethic like Jimmy.” He said she would drive herself to complete exhaustion during training. “It was very tough… serious competition,” he said. “But outside of the pool, she was a very sweet and sensitive person.” Kyle has been listed in the top 16 athletes nationwide in her age group in at least 10 events in USA Swimming Rankings for the 1996-1997 season. Getty ImagesTodd Warshaw Jimmy Kyle in action during the Phillips 66 National Championships at the Clovis Swimming Complex in Clovis, Calif., on August 13, 1998. I swam briefly in University of Southern California Before transferring to the University of Maine where she got a letter in her only season. I graduated in 2003. See also Rafael Viziev sets attention with a fifth-round TKO for former champion Rafael dos Anjos “University of Maine athletics is saddened to learn of the passing of former Black Bear swimmer, Jimmy Kyle,” officials said in a statement emailed to CNN. “The University of Maine community asks everyone to keep Jamie’s family and friends in their thoughts.” The US Virgin Islands Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating Kyle’s death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911, Det. J. Carty at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 Det. Rainer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572, or the Crime Stoppers VI tip line at 1-800-222-8477. Information from CNN was used in this report.

