Police are seeking to speak with Dallas Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph regarding a fatal shooting

The police want to speak with the Dallas Cowboys Cornback Kelvin Joseph In connection with a shooting incident last month in Lower Greenville, Dallas, sources said Thursday.

Cameron Ray, 20, was fatally shot after a March 18 altercation with a group of individuals that appeared to include Joseph, a second-round pick from last year’s Cowboys. In a video obtained by KDFW-TV in Dallas, a participant in the brawl was wearing a YKDV necklace. Joseph goes by the rap name “YKDV Bossman Fat”.

More footage continues to show footage coming from an SUV as Ray and his friends walk to their car after the altercation.

Cowboys had no comment. However, sources said the team spoke with Joseph and encouraged him to speak with the police to discuss what he knew about the incident.

Detective Tonya McDaniel told KDFW that Ray and three friends were in Dallas for the weekend and that they were not responsible for the incident that preceded the shooting. Police are working to identify the group seen in the surveillance video, including the man wearing the YKDV necklace.

Joseph began his college career at LSU before playing one season at Kentucky.

Jones appeared in 10 games and made two appearances as a rookie, and was credited with 13 tackles and two pass deflections.